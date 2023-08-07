Evil Geniuses vs. FPX - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 has already begun, with Group D teams having their opening matches on the first day. A total of 16 teams are competing in this year’s most prestigious Valorant tournament to win the massive prize pool of $2,250,000. The best teams from North America, EMEA, Pacific, and China have qualified for the Champions 2023, guaranteeing fans a month of nail-biting encounters.

The second match of the day is fairly underwhelming, with one of North America's giants, Evil Geniuses, taking on the newly reformed Funplus Phoenix from China. The former are currently on one of their best runs, starting off well in VCT: Americas and coming in second in Masters Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Funplus Phoenix, with their new roster, come into the event with low expectations.

Evil Geniuses vs Funplus Phoenix: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses did not get off to a great start in the VCT: Americas league. However, later on, with the introduction of Demon1 into the main roster, things started to look good for the team. They started performing incredibly well and quickly became one of the favorites to win Masters Tokyo 2023.

They secured second place in Tokyo, narrowly losing out to Fnatic. Evil Geniuses have arrived in Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 as one of the favorites. They will look to continue their dream run and win a major trophy to showcase the team’s full potential.

Funplus Phoenix, on the other hand, do not have high expectations coming into the Champions 2023. Earlier this year, they had issues with franchising, and when they ultimately achieved it, they had already let go of their star-filled roster. They had to, therefore, recruit a new set of players and qualify again for the Valorant Champions 2023.

They had quite a good run in the China qualifiers but nothing significant yet to boost the hopes of their fans.

Evil Geniuses are expected to beat Funplus Phoenix in their group-stage matchup. However, being the Valorant Champions 2023, no team can be taken for granted. Funplus Phoenix will be cooking up some unique ideas to cause an upset.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Evil Geniuses face off against the new Funplus Phoenix, so we have no previous data to look into. Today’s match begins their rivalry.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses’ latest match was the Grand Finals of Masters Tokyo 2023, where they lost 0-3 against Fnatic.

Funplus Phoenix’s latest result was a 2-3 loss against Bilibili Gaming in the Lower Finals of the China qualifiers.

Expected rosters

Evil Geniuses

Kelden “Boostio” Pupello

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold

Alexander “jawgemo” Mor

Corbin “C0M” Lee

Маx “Demon1” Маzanov

Christine “potter” Chi (Head Coach)

Funplus Phoenix

Zhang “AAAAY” Yang

Zhang “BerLIN” Bo-lin

Huang “Yuicaw” Yung-chieh

Tang “TZH” Zhehao

You “Lysoar” Hao Liang

He “WudiYuChen” Cai (Substitute)

Deng “NathanD” Senqiao (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant’s official Youtube and Twitch channels will live-stream the Group B match between Evil Geniuses and Funplus Phoenix. The match will take place on August 7, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot accounts with Twitch to get some exclusive drops.

