Evil Geniuses vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has been giving viewers some of the best matches. The ten teams are in the Regular Season to finish in the top six and make their way to the Playoffs stage. Here, the top three teams will see themselves qualify for Masters Tokyo. Week 4 Day 2's second matchup is between NA's Evil Geniuses and Brazil's FURIA.

Week 4 opened up with two incredible matchups. The first was between Sentinels and LOUD. The former exceeded everyone's expectations as they pushed LOUD to the limit. Unfortunately, they lost the series to LOUD by 1-2. The second matchup was one-sided as Leviatán destroyed MIBR by defeating them 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

Evil Geniuses vs FURIA - Who will come out victorious in this matchup at the VCT Americas League?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



We've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas SUPER WEEK IS ALMOST HEREWe've got all the VALORANT action you want and more, starting this Friday at 12PM PT! Who ya rooting for? #VCTAmericas https://t.co/SWlv0GAIrK

Predictions

Evil Geniuses surprised everyone as they formed a nine-man roster while franchising. The team won one series at VCT LOCK//IN before being eliminated. So far, they have won one out of three matches in the league.

On the other hand, FURIA has exceeded everyone's expectations as their performances have been amazing in the league. Their team has won two out of three matches.

The matchup heavily favors FURIA as they have played incredibly well so far in the Americas League. However, Evil Geniuses can create an upset given their wide range of players.

Head-to-head

The teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' last match was against KRÜ Esports at the VCT Americas League, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

EG C0M @C0Mtweets 1 year in @EvilGeniuses time flies, met a lot of amazing people throughout this year and looking back, everyone has made me a better person one way or another. These memories with these people I will always hold close to me. love all y’all 1 year in @EvilGeniuses time flies, met a lot of amazing people throughout this year and looking back, everyone has made me a better person one way or another. These memories with these people I will always hold close to me. love all y’all💙 https://t.co/CFtZaehDyb

FURIA's most recent match was in the same league against the current top team, LOUD. They lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch this match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win? Evil Geniuses FURIA 0 votes