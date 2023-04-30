Evil Geniuses vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is almost halfway through its first stage, which is the Regular Season. Here, teams are fighting to stay in the top six to make it to the Playoffs, where these teams will then have a chance to qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 5 Day 2 presents two matchups, and one of them is between NA's Evil Geniuses and LATAM's Leviatán.

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



#DIADEFURIA

Map 1 - Pearl: 13-11

Map 2 - Split: 13-7 It looked close in the first map, but after the shift to Split @FURIA took a major lead. They'll be closing out Week 5, Day 1 of #VCTAmericas with a 2-0!Map 1 - Pearl: 13-11Map 2 - Split: 13-7 It looked close in the first map, but after the shift to Split @FURIA took a major lead. They'll be closing out Week 5, Day 1 of #VCTAmericas with a 2-0!#DIADEFURIAMap 1 - Pearl: 13-11Map 2 - Split: 13-7 https://t.co/86z9BgDk9R

Week 5 Day 1 had two very dominant matchups. NRG Esports rose up to their previously displayed potential and took down 100 Thieves in the first match by winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series 2-0.

NRG only has a total of ten rounds to 100 Thieves. FURIA did the same against MIBR as they won their series with a clean 2-0.

Evil Geniuses vs Leviatán - Who will come out victorious in this matchup at the VCT Americas League?

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na

Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings?



Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

valorantesports.com/watch Here's what's in store for the week ahead.Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings?Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Here's what's in store for the week ahead.Who will come out on top, and who will sink in the standings? Starts at Tune in at 12PM PT, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.📺 valorantesports.com/watch https://t.co/JV5EkqIq7U

Predictions

Evil Geniuses haven't had the best start in 2023. The team gave a decent performance at VCT LOCK//IN but the same can't be said for the Americas League. So far, Evil Geniuses have only won one out of their five matches in the league. This puts them in ninth place on the table.

Leviatán has done well in the Americas League. The team has looked absolutely dominating in the matches they have won. So far, Leviatán has won three out of their five matches.

This matchup heavily favors Leviatán as their performance looked leagues above Evil Geniuses. The NA squad will have to work hard to win this contest.

VALORANT Esports LATAM @valesports_la ¡¡EL REY LO HACE DE NUEVO!! Pese a que perdimos el punto, ¡¡CLUTCH DEL DÍA!!



HOY es el último día de la Super Semana: valorantesports.com ¡¡EL REY LO HACE DE NUEVO!!Pese a que perdimos el punto, @kiNggfps mostró su dominio absoluto y llevó a @LeviatanGG al overtime y a nosotros al borde de la emoción¡¡CLUTCH DEL DÍA!!HOY es el último día de la Super Semana: 🔥 ¡¡EL REY LO HACE DE NUEVO!! 🔥 Pese a que perdimos el punto, @kiNggfps mostró su dominio absoluto y llevó a @LeviatanGG al overtime y a nosotros al borde de la emoción 😎 ¡¡CLUTCH DEL DÍA!!🚨HOY es el último día de la Super Semana: 🔴valorantesports.com https://t.co/fo8hnKTIcI

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' recent match was against LOUD, losing the BO3 series by 1-2. They had a great map 1, winning 13-3, but a very one-sided map 3 which they lost 0-13.

Leviatán's last match was against 100 Thieves in the VCT Americas League. The series was a very close one as both teams went back and forth in winning rounds. In the end, it was 100 Thieves that won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. Alternatively, they can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Sunday, April 30, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CEST/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Evil Geniuses Leviatán 0 votes