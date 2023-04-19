"It wasn't hard for us to adapt"- Leviatán Tacolilla on facing Sentinels at VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League has presented some incredible performances from the 10 partnered teams across the region going into Week 3. This week featured an incredible matchup between Sentinels and Leviatán, where the latter snatched their victory from the North American (NA) Giants. They clinched two maps from the Sentinels by showcasing exceptional gameplay in the best-of-three series.

While the NA roster tried their best to win, they failed to maintain consistency in terms of gameplay on the last map, which is where Leviatán got a great lead of nine rounds in their VCT Americas League match.

Leviatán Tacolilla on playing against Sentinels and more at VCT Americas League

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon is a Chilean Valorant player currently signed under Leviatán. He is known for filling out the Duelist role for his team, where he mains Jett.

In an interview with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, Tacolilla was asked to share his thoughts on the game his team had against Sentinels in Week 3 of the VCT Americas League.

Q: How much do you think Leviatán has improved since the Brazil event coming into the VCT Americas League?

Tacolilla: While in Brazil, we were practicing really well. But then we started improving the mental stuff. In Brazil, it was a bit weak. Now, we are getting stronger. It is a part of us. There is not a big difference between Brazil and now. We are now a solid team.

Q: Leviatán hasn’t played Split on LAN since almost a year. Following today’s performance, do you think the gap has changed any factors on how Leviatán plays the map?

Tacolilla: We picked up that map earlier in the year. We trained in that map to be stronger. Today got a bit difficult. But otherwise, Split is our good map. We feel confident. They got something for us that was too hard to deal with. But we won the map.

Q: The first map witnessed an incredible performance from Leviatán. What do you think changed on the second map?

LEV Tacolilla @tacolillalzh



Aaaaaaaa aún no logro sentirme 100% cómodo en stage pero vamos por buen camino



time carrega muito 2x1 vs @Sentinels Aaaaaaaa aún no logro sentirme 100% cómodo en stage pero vamos por buen caminotime carrega muito 2x1 vs @Sentinels Aaaaaaaa aún no logro sentirme 100% cómodo en stage pero vamos por buen camino 😋time carrega muito

Tacolilla: It's just mental, you know. When things get a little bit hard, it's hard to keep calm and be patient, to keep focus on the mini-map in the game. It is all mental. We get down again. Personally, I don't feel that comfortable on stage. It's really hard for me. The setup is different. The desk and its height. We could not do our game. We were anxious and could not close the map. But we had a great comeback.

After that, we fell again. In the third map, our mindset was different and professional. We just followed our playstyle. Did what we had to do and kept our mental strength. It worked for us. It was optimal. That's what failed in Ascent.

Q: What was the hardest part about cracking Sentinels’ composition on the first two maps?

Tacolilla: We have practiced with a lot of teams. We were well prepared. There are different compositions in the meta right now. It wasn't hard for us to adapt. We read the game. Nothing surprised us.

Q: You will be facing MIBR next game. What are your expectations from the matchup, considering the roster has recently bested NRG — arguably one of the strongest teams in the VCT Americas League?

Tacolilla: We used to play a lot against MIBR when we were on LATAM. They are a good team. They have good players. Their playstyle alongside their team play is also excellent. I don't know what is going to happen. But I don't have expectations. I'm just gonna get in the day, sit in my chair, load the map, and that's it. If we win, nice.

Q: With the recent Valorant meta evolving, what are your opinions on Gekko, and will Leviatán ever incorporate him into the composition soon?

LEVIATAN @LeviatanGG ¡ASÍ QUEDÓ LA TABLA!



Finalizada la tercer semana de



#SomosLatam #BeLeviatán ¡ASÍ QUEDÓ LA TABLA!Finalizada la tercer semana de #VCTAmericas , nos ubicamos en tercer lugar con dos victorias, ¡nos vemos el Viernes! 🔥 ¡ASÍ QUEDÓ LA TABLA! 🔥Finalizada la tercer semana de #VCTAmericas, nos ubicamos en tercer lugar con dos victorias, ¡nos vemos el Viernes! 💪#SomosLatam🌎 #BeLeviatán🐉 https://t.co/vJlTXJVNLC

Tacolilla: Gekko is strong in ranked. He is a funny Agent to play. We did not adapt Gekko into our compositions. Because when Gekko was available to play, there was only two weeks left until the VCT Americas League began. Two weeks is a pretty short time to make some changes because if something goes wrong, you cannot come back. Because you cannot waste time.

We thought it was a sort of gamble to get Gekko in our new composition. We were good and happy with our composition. Some teams play Gekko. It really works for them. But for us, not yet. I'm not saying I won't play Gekko, but for the moment, we won't.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current level of competition in the VCT Americas League compared to the other two regions?

Tacolilla: EMEA has got some pretty strong teams like Fnatic. They won LOCK//IN. They got NAVI who play slow but get rounds. I respect all the teams because every team here in NA and EMEA are great teams. Anything can happen on stage.

