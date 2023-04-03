"It is very essential for the Duelist role"- LOUD aspas on using Gekko's Wingman at VCT Americas League 

On the second day of the VCT Americas League, they featured a matchup between LOUD and MIBR, where two Brazilian rosters took on each other, showcasing their best performances. The best-of-three series saw MIBR put up a valiant effort despite losing to LOUD with a score of 1:2. Both sides had much to say about their encounter since there were so many memorable moments for spectators to record.

The VCT Americas League is still developing, and the upcoming days will see a lot of exciting matches.

LOUD's aspas speaks about playing with Gekko on the team in VCT Americas League

Erick "aspas" is a Brazilian professional Valorant player signed under LOUD. The player is known for his exceptional Jett plays and his aggression with the Duelist against the best teams.

In an interview with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, the player was asked to share his thoughts on playing with a Gekko on the team in their matchup against MIBR at VCT Americas League.

Q: Your aggression on the first map was unmatched; how did you stay so confident?

aspas: Just being around the team made me a lot more confident. Everyone focused on training. Taking the movement to the next level helped LOUD perform.

Q: The first map was a one-sided game; what made LOUD lose momentum on Lotus, and did you guys regain it on Haven?

aspas: We spoke in the backstage area after the second map. Indeed, all that was required was recalling the instruction. For the third game, the squad was able to put the training into practice, and we won.

Q: More often than not, an Initiator can significantly help a Duelist. Judging from your playstyle on Jett, what do you think of Gekko as close support to your character?

aspas: Yeah, I've loved playing with Wingman. It can get me a lot of information, which is essential for the Duelist role. It helps me frag.

Q: Do you think Gekko can counter your Jett plays well? If yes, how are you planning to counter it in the future?

aspas: There is no doubt that adjusting is vital. I know that a Gekko on the other squad might be an issue if I play forward. I must thus devise a strategy to mitigate it.

Q: What are your opinions on the Skye and Gekko synergy that the duo brought to the team?

aspas: It is exciting, primarily because of the collaboration of Wingman with the Flash and the Wolf. There is a lot of unity that can be put out forward for the betterment of the team.

Q: Do you think Gekko brought a lot of value to the team on Lotus, considering MIBR was able to take that map with aggression?

aspas: I believe that was a decent selection, even though we lost. Wingman's mechanics for planting and disarming bombs are excellent, especially for Lotus.

Q: Lastly, the meta has constantly changed since all the Agent changes. Can we expect you to be on a different Duelist anytime soon?

aspas: Jett is vital right now, and we use her often. I am ready to adapt to the meta with the team because I know how quickly a meta can change. I will follow my team and play as a teammate.

