The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Americas League started with regular season matches on April 1, 2023. The tournament features ten teams selected by Riot Games for the Valorant Partnership Program, all of whom will fight throughout the year to secure the highest position in the Americas region.

LOUD and MIBR are two of the Americas participants who have a showdown scheduled for Day 2 of the tournament's opening week. Both teams will participate in a single round-robin format, raking in as many points as possible by winning their respective matchups.

The two Brazilian contenders are formidable teams and are expected to put on an excellent show for all the viewers. Let us take a look at the head-to-head details for LOUD and MIBR in the VCT Americas League.

LOUD vs. MIBR: Who will emerge victorious in this VCT Americas League Week 1 matchup?

Prediction

LOUD entered the VCT event as an underdog team and quickly climbed the ladder to establish itself as a top-tier professional team. The multi-gaming organization represents the Brazilian region and is rooted in other esports titles.

LOUD went through a swift change in their roster by acquiring Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira and Arthur “tuyz” Vieira. The team has reformed its lineup, strengthened itself, and has won against DRX, NRG Esports, Karmine Corp, and Gen.G in their most recent matches. The only team LOUD lost to in their last five matches was FNATIC in the Grand Final of VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

MIBR is a giant in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and looks to take a significant position in VCT as well. They are a Brazilian professional esports team with a capable roster and considerable experience in shooter games.

MIBR has had a rough patch in their recent games, winning only two out of their last five matches. However, they have faced some of the best teams in the Valorant esports scene over the last two years and have developed adept strategies for flexible playstyles.

Based on the most recent statistics and both teams' recent performances, LOUD is predicted to win the upcoming matchup against MIBR. LOUD managed to secure the win against MIBR the last time the two teams faced off. Considering what's at stake this time, readers can expect an intense performance from both teams, with LOUD potentially returning home with a valuable victory.

Head-to-head

LOUD and MIBR are no strangers as they played against each other on stage in the VCT Brazil Split 1: Challengers 1 semi-final match. LOUD emerged victorious after securing the second and third map, winning the matchup with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent performances

LOUD is one of the fan-favorite teams in the entire region and garnered a massive fan base after the team secured second place in VCT LOCK//IN 2023. Their popularity grew after the players showcased brilliant gameplay in VCT Champions 2022 and defeated OpTic Gaming in the finals.

MIBR participated in the VCT LOCK//IN event 2023 event but faced an early defeat. The team has participated in various Valorant competitions and secured second position in the Valorant LATAM Gods and Gamers Club Elite Cup. The team also secured 1st - 4th position in VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Relegation.

Potential lineup

LOUD

Erick “ aspas ” Santos

” Santos Felipe “ Less ” Basso

” Basso Matias “ saadhak ” Delipetro (IGL)

” Delipetro (IGL) Cauan “ cauanzin ” Pereira

” Pereira Arthur “ tuyz ” Vieira

” Vieira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Coach)

MIBR

João “ jzz ” Pedro

” Pedro Leandro “ frz ” Gomes

” Gomes Murillo “ murizzz ” Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

” Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Olavo “ heat ” Marcelo

” Marcelo Matheus “ RgLM ” Rodigoli

” Rodigoli André " Txozin " Saidel (Substitute)

" Saidel (Substitute) Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans and enthusiasts can watch the upcoming matchup between the two Brazilian powerhouses on Valorant Americas official Twitch and YouTube channels. The match is slated to begin on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CEST / 12.30 am IST (next day).

The match is expected to follow the schedule if there are no further changes and will provide an opportunity for both teams to increase their standing on the leaderboard with more points. Be sure to check out Sportskeeda for the most recent updates.

