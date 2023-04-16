Sentinels vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has finally commenced with Week 3. Day 3 will open up with a match between NA's Sentinels and LATAM's Leviatán. The teams are currently battling it in the Regular Season as they try and make their way to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, the top three teams will then make it to the Masters Tokyo.

Day 2 of the Americas League was filled with upsets. The first matchup was between Cloud9 and 100 Thieves, wherein the former, against all odds, found their rhythm in their new roster and defeated 100 Thieves 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

The second was between NRG Esports and MIBR. While viewers predicted NRG to take it home, MIBR put up one of their best performances, winning 2-1.

Sentinels vs Leviatán - Who will get their second win on Day 3 in VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Sentinels saw a major overhaul of their roster during franchising as they brought in players from XSET and LOUD. The team won their first match against 100 Thieves but was absolutely dominated in the second against NRG.

Leviatán has had similar results where the team has been able to win one series before losing the next. However, their performance has been slightly better than Sentinels, also doing well at VCT LOCK//IN.

The matchup will likely favor Leviatán as they have produced better results in LOCK//IN and in the Americas League compared to Sentinels.

Head-to-head

Neither of these teams has faced the other before.

Recent results

Sentinels' last match was against NRG Esports, where after a hard-fought first map, they were dominated and lost the BO3 series 0-2.

Leviatán's last match was against FURIA in the same VCT league where they were able to win one map but eventually lost the series 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Ngo Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Gustavo " Sacy " Rossi

" Rossi Bryan " pANcada " Luna

" Luna Rory " dephh " Jackson (IGL)

" Jackson (IGL) Don "SyykoNT" Muir (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT Americas Twitch and YouTube channels or tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The matchup will be on Sunday, April 16 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

