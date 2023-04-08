"He is not main meta, but he can be a game changer" - MIBR murizzz on LOUD's Gekko play at VCT Americas League

The VCT Americas League has commenced with ten partnered teams from the region competing against each other. On the second day of the tournament, fans witnessed the two Brazilian teams taking on each other as LOUD took the win against MIBR. While both teams showcased excellent performances, MIBR had a rough start in their opening game as they failed to secure a map against LOUD.

However, the MIBR in-game leader (IGL) had a few words to share after their first game ended in the VCT Americas League.

MIBR murizzz speaks on Gekko and LOUD's performance at their opening game in VCT Americas League

Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen is a professional Valorant player from Brazil currently playing for MIBR. Before Valorant, the Brazilian made his mark on competitive titles like Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch.

In an interview with Kushal Bhattacharyya of Sportskeeda, murizzz was asked a few questions regarding their matchup against LOUD in the VCT Americas League. The Brazilian IGL was happy to answer all the questions.

Q: MiBR fans could sense an apparent tension within the team on their first map of the VCT Americas League. Especially after you missed the Snakebite lineup in the attack, was the roster having communication issues at the beginning?

murizzz: For the first map, I don't think it was a comms issue. It was more like that LOUD came up with their map pick. They were confident. They played that map a lot in LOCK//IN and other tournaments. We have never played it together. They had everything going in their favor. The Snakebite was unfortunate. But props to them for playing such an intense match.

Q: After the last LOCK//IN event in Brazil, is the pressure too high for MiBR? And is it affecting the gameplay for individual players?

murizzz: After LOCK//IN, I think it's the opposite. We have no pressure at all. We wish to stick to our previous practice regimen. Before LOCK/IN, we were performing very well on the scrims. That was more of a mental thing.

LOUD stood second in LOCK//IN, so the pressure was against them. We showed up a perfect game ourselves, so people knew that we were good because we were playing this tournament for the first time, and we played only two games. This match will mean a lot to us even though we lost.

Q: On the opening game at VCT Americas League, MiBR managed to take one map against LOUD today; what was troubling the roster on the other two maps?

murizzz: For Split, as I said, it is a pretty strong map for LOUD. Not much to say about that. For the last one, I think we did well. We had a good read. They out-strutted us, as we haven't scrimmed Haven before. Until we adapted to stuff, they were reading everything we were doing. But props to my team, coach, and me that we acclimated to that later.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Gekko play brought by LOUD at VCT Americas League?

murizzz: Gekko in Split, it didn't change much. They had some strats like planning to take A-heaven. But they played a similar playstyle with Raze. We didn't play that map at all, so we could not see too much. But in Lotus, I think they had some cool strats. Overall, Gekko is a powerful utility Agent.

VALORANT Esports NA @valesports_na



take a 2-1 win in their



Map 1 - Split: LOUD 13-5

Map 2 - Lotus: MIBR 11-13

Map 3 - Haven: LOUD 13-11 AN INCREDIBLE SERIES BUT THE WORLD CHAMPIONS BRING IT HOME! @LOUDgg take a 2-1 win in their #VCTAmericas debut!Map 1 - Split: LOUD 13-5Map 2 - Lotus: MIBR 11-13Map 3 - Haven: LOUD 13-11 AN INCREDIBLE SERIES BUT THE WORLD CHAMPIONS BRING IT HOME!@LOUDgg take a 2-1 win in their #VCTAmericas debut!Map 1 - Split: LOUD 13-5Map 2 - Lotus: MIBR 11-13Map 3 - Haven: LOUD 13-11 https://t.co/JBsceGFO0S

I don't think he will be the main meta, but he has a lot of utility that can change the game. Teams can use him like LOUD did to improvise and have different starts, so it gets tough to read the team.

Q: Did the roster struggle in countering Gekko, particularly on Split? How do you guys plan to oppose him in the future

murizzz: I don't think we had many issues with Gekko. They played him similarly to their Raze. I think it was more of a map problem than Gekko. I don't think we need to counter him, but we need to adjust our micro-plays, as in Lotus.

I think these are the minor adjustments we need to fix. Of course, we need to talk about that, but it honestly is not a big issue, in my opinion.

Q: What are your opinions on the Gekko and Skye energy that Loud brought to VCT Americas League? Was it hard to counter, considering two droning utilities were pushing in together to make space?

murizzz: I think it was good of them. We weren't playing the setup very well. It was very creative of them. Maybe we're going to see more Gekko coming up.

Q: Can fans expect MiBR to incorporate Gekko into the meta after or during VCT Americas League anytime soon?

murizzz: We can say we are practicing him in games sometimes. So we know how he works and needs the correct time to use him under our compositions.

