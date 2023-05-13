Evil Geniuses vs MIBR - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League has delivered some of the most exciting matches to its viewers. The franchised teams from NA, Brazil, and LATAM are now headed into the last two weeks of the Regular Season, which means winning would be a top priority for certain teams. Week 7 will open with two matches, and one of them is between NA's Evil Geniuses and Brazil's MIBR.

Week 6 closed out with a match between NRG Esports and FURIA. The former was able to continue their return to excellent form. They made an incredible comeback on the first map, Bind, and won it 13-11. Then, they got the score very close on Haven but were absolutely dominating on the decider map, Pearl, hence, winning the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

Evil Geniuses vs MIBR - Who will outperform the other in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Evil Geniuses had a tough beginning in the VCT Americas League as they found themselves amongst the bottom ranks of the table. Since then, they have been able to bounce back and have won their last two series. So far, they have won three out of their seven matches in the league.

MIBR hasn't had a great showing in 2023. They were eliminated in their first match at LOCK//IN by Talon Esports and have only won two out of their seven matches in the VCT Americas League.

The matchup favors Evil Geniuses, as they have been performing consistently well in the last couple of matches. Both teams need this win desperately to increase their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Evil Geniuses' last was against another NA team, Sentinels. They closed out the BO3 series in a rather dominant fashion of 2-0.

MIBR's most recent match at the Americas League was against Cloud9 where they had a disappointing performance and lost the BO3 series by 0-2. MIBR was only able to win a total of nine rounds in the series.

Potential Lineups

Evil Geniuses

Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee

Lee Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Kelden "Boostio" Pupello (IGL)

Pupello (IGL) Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

" Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

When and where to watch

The match can be viewed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas League. Viewers can also tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. It will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

