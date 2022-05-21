×
Create
Notifications

Evil Geniuses vs Sentinels: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing EG and Sentinels in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing EG and Sentinels in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 21, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Feature

Evil Geniuses is ready to face the mighty Sentinels in their second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers tonight. Both teams lost their first game in the competition last week against Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming, respectively. Hence, both will be looking for their first victory in the competition.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight in the NA Stage 2 Challengers and fans are eagerly waiting for the game to start.

.@Marved6 sits down with us to talk about @OpTic's domination at Masters and expectations for the future.🎵 “THE REV3NGE” by @joeybadass https://t.co/hgcgtoy2HU

Evil Geniuses and Sentinels: who will win their first game in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers?

After a shaky start to the NA Stage 2 Challengers, both Evil Geniuses and Sentinels are looking for their first win tonight. Hence, fans can expect a thrilling clash as both teams will definitely try to give their all in the game.

Prediction

Though both teams have struggled recently, Sentinels is surely the favorite to win the series tonight, especially when one considers their firepower. When a team has players like Tenz and Shahzam in the squad, their opponents need to have a concrete plan to counter them. Newly added player Kanpeki is also still in the adjustment period, which can be an extra advantage for the side.

.@Kanpeki_XD + @SicK_cs 2v4.What can't these guys do? 😏@Sentinels | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/miJeJueDfo

Evil Geniuses has shown some glimpses of excellence in their last game against Cloud9, but lost the game by a close margin. The team has also gone through a roster shuffle recently and is looking for momentum. However, with strategic play, Evil Geniuses can shut down Sentinels today with ease.

Head-to-heads

The two sides have faced each other once in the past, and Sentinels was the winner of that game.

Recent Results

Both teams have won four of their last five games in all competitions. Likewise, both have lost their first games in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers.

Evil Geniuses and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Evil Geniuses and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Evil Geniuses:

  • Corbin "C0M" Lee
  • Vincent "Apoth" Le
  • Kelden "Boostio" Pupello
  • Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu
  • Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Sentinels:

  • Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan
  • Tyson "Tenz" Ngo
  • Hunter "SicK" Mims
  • Eric "Kanpeki" Xu
  • Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

The VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage match between Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 4:30 am IST.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the match?

Evil Geniuses

Sentinels

Edited by Saman
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी