Evil Geniuses vs Sentinels: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Evil Geniuses is ready to face the mighty Sentinels in their second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers tonight. Both teams lost their first game in the competition last week against Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming, respectively. Hence, both will be looking for their first victory in the competition.

The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight in the NA Stage 2 Challengers and fans are eagerly waiting for the game to start.

Evil Geniuses and Sentinels: who will win their first game in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers?

After a shaky start to the NA Stage 2 Challengers, both Evil Geniuses and Sentinels are looking for their first win tonight. Hence, fans can expect a thrilling clash as both teams will definitely try to give their all in the game.

Prediction

Though both teams have struggled recently, Sentinels is surely the favorite to win the series tonight, especially when one considers their firepower. When a team has players like Tenz and Shahzam in the squad, their opponents need to have a concrete plan to counter them. Newly added player Kanpeki is also still in the adjustment period, which can be an extra advantage for the side.

Evil Geniuses has shown some glimpses of excellence in their last game against Cloud9, but lost the game by a close margin. The team has also gone through a roster shuffle recently and is looking for momentum. However, with strategic play, Evil Geniuses can shut down Sentinels today with ease.

Head-to-heads

The two sides have faced each other once in the past, and Sentinels was the winner of that game.

Recent Results

Both teams have won four of their last five games in all competitions. Likewise, both have lost their first games in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers.

Evil Geniuses and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Evil Geniuses:

Corbin "C0M" Lee

Vincent "Apoth" Le

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

Sentinels:

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Eric "Kanpeki" Xu

Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch

The VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage match between Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 4:30 am IST.

