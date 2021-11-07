EvrMoar, Valorant’s competitive designer explains game’s ranked point system and more

Rank has played an integral part in Valorant ever since the game was released back on June 2, 2020. Since then, the game has gained an immense player base and is known for being one of the most competitive shooter games out there.

Valorant uses a complex system of both MMR and Ranked Rating to completely determine a player’s overall ranking in the game. Because of this complex system, the game's ranked matchmaking has remained well-balanced and served players fairly.

Although the topic of how ranks work in the game has surfaced online numerous times, the idea remains unclear to many. To help players grasp the concept of the rank system, the game's competitive designer EvrMoar took time out to explain it.

Valorant ranked system explained

The entire Valorant ranked system is driven by two different components: Match Making Rating (MMR) and Ranked Rating (RR).

MMR is a value assigned to every Valorant player in order to help them matchmake with others with a similar value range. On the other hand, Ranked Rating is an independent system that helps determine a player’s overall rank.

Your point gains are determined by 4 things! First we give you points for winning, round differential, and performance/how well you do for your MMR. Then we multiply this by an amount related to your rank:mmr. We said this in the past, just sharing again! Ranked Fact Friday!Your point gains are determined by 4 things! First we give you points for winning, round differential, and performance/how well you do for your MMR. Then we multiply this by an amount related to your rank:mmr. We said this in the past, just sharing again!

In a tweet, EvrMoar opened up on how the point-gaining system works for determining ranks. According to him, the point gain system is influenced by four different factors:

1. Points for winning

2. Round differential or the difference in score

3. Overall performance in the match compared to other players in the lobby

4. Multiplying the above points with an amount related to the player’s rank MMR.

The number of games played by a Valorant player also doesn’t change anyone’s MMR, but it does depend on the player’s rank and their companions. Commenting on this, EvrMoar said:

“For example; You are Silver 2, your MMR is about Silver 3. Your point values will be less than your friend who is Bronze 3 with Silver 2 MMR (since they are 2 ranks away from their MMR and you are just 1). So using your friends as a guideline isn't the best comparison.”

EvrMoar even suggests players keep on playing matches as they will lose less RR if the scoring differential is low. Not only that, but he also stated that that winning against higher-skilled opponents boosts a player’s MMR more than against those of a similar level.

EvrMoar @RiotEvrMoar It's always worth to play out matches if you think you can take some rounds. The more rounds you can win back, the less RR you lose! It's always worth to play out matches if you think you can take some rounds. The more rounds you can win back, the less RR you lose!

More clarifications were also made regarding the MVP system in the game. Many believe that being the MVP also comes with a boost to the player's MMR. However, that myth has also been debunked by EvrMoar, who said:

“MVP does not determine performance bonus, it also has no impact on MMR. Performance bonus is how you performed compared to how your MMR thinks you should be performing. Encounter also takes into account ability usage, bomb plants, defuses, assists, etc., for the reason you listed.”

Lastly, it was also clarified by EvrMoar that the performance factor is usually ignored once a Valorant player reaches the rank above Diamond 3. That means out of four factors, only three are considered when matchmaking in higher ranks like Immortal.

