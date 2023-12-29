Exploring Valorant's rank distribution in 2023

With another competitive year ending, it is time to take a look at Valorant’s player rank distribution. This is an important statistical measurement that needs to be observed continuously to maintain a balanced playing field. Certain parameters like skill level and total gameplay time need to be considered while checking the graphs to make sure that the win-loss incentive of the game is not too steep.

Valorant’s ranking system is quite straightforward - you get points for winning a match, or you lose points. The developers also introduced some hidden points that are awarded to each player depending on their performance to aid solo players.

This article will highlight Valorant’s 2023 rank distribution.

A brief on rank distribution for Valorant in 2023

As the player base starts figuring out the game and its mechanics, the race to the top ranks begins. As time passes, many players start getting stuck around the middle ranks while the higher-skilled ones move higher. This is more or less similar for all the games - be it shooter, strategy, or battle royale.

Fortunately, the story is similar for Valorant in 2023’s competitive season, as most players are grouped in Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, while there are fewer in the lowest and highest categories.

Around 10% of the entire player base occupies the Iron rank, which is the first step in the competitive ladder. These comprise mostly newcomers who are still learning the game and have recently started playing.

The Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum ranks are players who have gathered the necessary knowledge to win matches frequently in their categories and contain approximately 60% of the community. These are the average ranks of most users who play the game competitively but also prefer to enjoy it.

The Diamond and Ascendant ranks can be considered a transition set that contains skilled and some of the more serious gamers who wish to compete at higher levels. These better-than-average players account for around 20% of the entire rank distribution.

The Immortal rank is like the finale of the entire ladder, after which you can achieve the highest rank in the game. It has a small population and contains 8% of the player base.

Radiant is the highest rank in Valorant that a player can attain through the in-game competitive matchmaking system. Only a handful of people can reach this position and maintain it throughout the whole year, thus hosting only 2% of the entire community.

The graph has a typical bell curve shape, which is standard for ranked video games and showcases that the competitive distribution of players is healthy. However, this does not reflect any of the in-game problems that some ranks might face, like the increase in smurf accounts or cheaters in high-elo matches.

It is important to note that at the end of the day, Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter title and made for the community to have fun. If you wish to get to a higher rank in Valorant, you can do so with a bit more effort and by following various guides available online.

