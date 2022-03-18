Fancy United Esports vs Bonkers: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-B Elimination-tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fancy United Esports will take on Oceanian Champions Bonkers in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers in the Group-B Elimination tie. The loser will be knocked out of the competition after the game.

Both Fancy United Esports and Bonkers lost their first games in the Group-Stage against Paper Rex and Persija Esports, respectively. Hence, this will be a do-or-die match for both sides.

Fancy United Esports and Bonkers: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Fancy United Esports and Bonkers will play a best-of-three series today to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Prediction

Judging by the recent performances of both teams, Fancy United Esports has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. In their first game, they faced tournament favorite Paper Rex and things didn't go in their favor. However, the Vietnamese team will surely try to learn from their mistakes and deliver a better performance.

Bonkers, on the other hand, is ready to come back stronger after their initial defeat in the competition. Oceania's only hope in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers needs to step up against their Vietnamese opposition tonight.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious during their first clash.

Recent results

Fancy United Esports has won two of their last five games. Bonkers has won four of their last five games.

Fancy United Esports vs Bonkers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Fancy United Esports:

Võ Nhựt "Hyzee" Huy

Đinh Đình "YESicaN" Đạt

Bùi Minh "BMV" Vũ

Vũ Thượng "Acerola" Toàn

Nguyễn Văn "KillerS" Thiện

Bonkers:

Noah "Nozz" McClafferty

Justin "skrawl" Lanzon

Riley "rDeeW" Wilkinson

Jackson "Minimise" White

kalth

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between Fancy United Esports and Bonkers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 18 from 12.00 pm IST.

