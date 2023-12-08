Fancy United Esports vs EDward Gaming - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League kicked off on December 5, 2023, as part of the OFF//SEASON tournament series in the Pacific region. The competition, which hosts eight teams from across the world, will end on December 10, 2023, when the winner will be crowned. The team that comes out on top on the day will take home a prize of $25,000.

December 8, 2023, is Day 4 of the tournament, and the second series of the day will be an elimination match between Fancy United Esports and EDward Gaming. This article contains all the details with respect to this game.

Fancy United Esports vs EDward Gaming (EDG): Who will win the group stage elimination matchup of the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Fancy United is a Vietnamese Valorant team that saw considerable success in 2023 in the Challengers circuit, winning both splits of the Vietnamese leg of the tournament. The team is strong on paper, with three players competing on the roster since 2022. The additional firepower acquired by the roster might lead to success in the upcoming VCT 2024 season, but they are yet to prove their mettle.

EDward Gaming, on the other hand, has shown that they can perform at the topmost level of competition in the world, defeating the likes of LOUD and NAVI at the top of their forms. ZmjjKK deserves a special mention owing to his style in-game and on stage.

Given their level of experience and results so far, EDward Gaming should have the edge in this Valorant match.

Head-to-head

Fancy United Esports and EDward Gaming have never faced off against each other in an official match. Considering they play in different regions, and Fancy United Esports has not attended any VCT championships where EDG participated, this will be the first time they go head-to-head in a Valorant tournament.

Recent results

Fancy United Esports is coming off of a three-match loss streak. They played against XERXIA Esports, Made in Thailand, and Team Liquid in these games, losing all three series 0-2. Before this, they played against Oasis Gaming and Boom Esports, beating them 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.

EDward Gaming won three out of their last five matches. In China, they beat Attacking Soul Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Rare Atom to win their third China Evolution Series Act 3 title. However, in the AfreecaTV-hosted Valorant tournament, they lost to T1 in their first match.

Team lineups

Fancy United Esports

Đinh Đình " YESicaN" Đạt (IGL)

Đạt (IGL) Nguyễn Văn "Suka" Tiến

Tiến Lư Tiến " Crus" Huy

Huy Hoàng Ngọc " f1cio" Sơn

Sơn Phan Văn "gin" Gin

Gin Phan Anh "Kawa" Huy (Coach)

EDward Gaming

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Where to watch

You can only catch the live stream of this match on the AfreecaTV website. Fancy United Esports will take on EDward Gaming on December 8, 2023, at 2 am PST / 11 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 7 pm JST.

