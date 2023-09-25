Global Esports signs former BOOM Esports star ahead of VCT 2024 

In preparation for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2024, Global Esports announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 25, 2023, that it has signed Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin. The organization is South Asia's only representative in the Pacific League, the Asian leg of tier 1 Valorant Esports, and its starting roster is being built nearly from scratch before the upcoming season.

blaZek1ng was part of the Indonesian team BOOM Esports, which finished third/fourth at the Ascension Pacific tournament in July 2023.

The Valorant pro will be joining Benedict "Benkai" Tan, Russel "Russ" Mendes, and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury for the upcoming season, along with other players who are yet to be announced.

Global Esports Valorant team signs blaZek1ng for VCT 2024 season

blaZek1ng has been best known as a Controller-main but has dipped his toes into brilliant Killjoy play whenever his former team needed him to. However, with Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha's departure from Global Esports, the smokes role has been left vacant. So, it's highly probable that blaZek1ng will get to stick to his strength.

With this signing, the GE Valorant team has got a potential Controller, a Sentinel (Benkai), an Initiator/Flex (Russ), and a Duelist (Lightningfast) for VCT 2024. The team still needs a dedicated Sova/Fade player to complete its five-man roster. That said, the team may look for another Duelist player as well. [Please note that these role divisions are speculations based on the Agents the respective players have been seen on most often and are subject to change in this iteration of the team.]

Global Esports also announced on September 21, 2023, that former Assistant Coach Peter "Spin" Bradford will take over the duties of Head Coach for the VCT 2024 season. Morgan "BigTime" Jay will fill the shoes of Assistant Coach.

Global Esports' signings this year have drastically improved from last year. The organization is hiring players for specific roles instead of recruiting multiple Jett-mains and having them adjust to different roles ahead of a major tournament.

The Indian org will look to improve its eighth-place finish in the VCT Pacific League 2023 in 2024, and signing talented players such as blaZek1ng is a steady first step in that direction.

The Indian org will look to improve its eighth-place finish in the VCT Pacific League 2023 in 2024, and signing talented players such as blaZek1ng is a steady first step in that direction.