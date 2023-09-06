Valorant guide: Best Fade lineups on Sunset map

Valorant's new map—Sunset—was released worldwide on August 27, 2023. With a design based on Los Angeles, this map provides players the chance to explore gunplay potential without the presence of gimmicks. However, being a character-based tactical shooter, you are expected to set yourself and your team up for success with abilities.

The presence of tall buildings on Sunset makes it an ideal map for Fade. Her signature ability, i.e., Haunt, can get immense value on most parts of the map. Here are some of the most useful lineups for you to learn.

All Attack side Fade Haunt (E) lineups for Valorant's Sunset

1) A-Site Attacking Haunt 1

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself here before the round begins to throw the Haunt as soon as you hear footsteps or suspect someone's presence in the area.

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair here and throw the Haunt.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) A-Site Attacking Haunt 2

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Position yourself in alignment with this wall and get as close to it as possible for this lineup.

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

This lineup also needs you to throw the Haunt while aiming at this point.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) A-Site Attacking Haunt 3

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

You will need to jump-throw the Haunt. This means clicking the launch button when you hit the highest point of your jump.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) Mid Attacking Haunt

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim your crosshair here and jump-throw for the Haunt to land on the wire, as shown in the next image.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

5) B-Site Attacking Haunt 1

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Valorant lineup also requires you to throw the Haunt without jumping.

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

All Defense side Fade Haunt (E) lineups for Valorant's Sunset

1) A-Site Defending Haunt 1

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

You have to jump-throw the projectile for this Valorant lineup.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) A-Site Defending Haunt 2

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Valorant lineup also requires you to simply throw the ability without any movement.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) Mid Defending Haunt

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ability to jump-throw is essential to execute this lineup effectively.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) B-Site Defending Haunt

Position

Where to stand (Image via Sportskeeda)

Crosshair placement

Where to aim for this lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

A simple throw will suffice for this lineup. You may use this lineup while attacking the B-Site from Mid as well.

Haunt drop location

Where the Haunt lands (Image via Sportskeeda)

What the Haunt sees

Approximate field of vision of the Haut (Image via Sportskeeda)

To learn about playing other agents on Valorant's Sunset, check out our guide on how to play Killjoy.