Fans hoping for in-game items to celebrate Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2 Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik, the first international LAN tournament of the VCT, is scheduled to start soon, and fans have been wondering if they can get their hands on any potential cosmetic items for the event.

The Valorant Champions Tour has become the world’s biggest Valorant esports tournament. Fans worldwide are looking forward to the Stage 2 Masters, where the top 10 teams from the seven regions will face off from May 24th.

The Comeback: Unreal

The Technique: Excellent

The Next Stop: Grand Finals 🇧🇷



Congrats to @sharksesportsgg on a great victory and a spot secured in #VALORANTMasters Reyjkavik! Catch them tomorrow as they fight in the Grand Finals of #VCTBR!



📺: https://t.co/lHDd178EPp pic.twitter.com/hGOmGp1Mpj — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 9, 2021

Anticipation for the major event has left fans wondering and hoping for in-game cosmetics such as player cards, sprays, and gun buddies, helping them show support for their favorite teams.

Possibility of in-game items for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavík

In-game items for tournaments aren’t something new. Events such as the CS: GO Major, R6 Siege Invitational, and even Riot Games’ own League (of Legends) Champion Series have included in-game item drops such as weapon skins or stickers.

Next stop, Reykjavík! 🇮🇸



Teams around the world are getting ready for our first international LAN event. Which of the qualified teams do you think is the strongest? pic.twitter.com/vH6AcqlNXp — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 7, 2021

Riot has continued to include player cards, sprays, and gun buddies in Valorant for event-specific drops. Hence, in-game cosmetics specifically for the Valorant Champion Tour don’t seem quite as interesting and achievable.

In a previous exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Preeti Khanolkar, the premium content senior producer of Valorant, decided not to comment on the matter by saying:

“That’s not something I can say yes or no to right now.”

Considering Riot has been highly proactive with post-launch support for Valorant cosmetic content, items for the VCT do have an extremely high possibility. The real question is, will it be extended to the Masters, or will it be only for the VCT Champions, which will occur at the end of the year?

Fans discuss possibility of getting in-game items at the Masters

Recently, a Reddit user, u/Pretenderrr, posted a discussion regarding in-game items for the Masters Reykjavík on r/ValorantCompetitive:

“I’m hoping that we can get cards or sprays for the teams that are playing in the tournament. It would be a good way to show your support for the region/teams, especially early on. It would be a good way to show who was supporting the esports scene from the first LAN onwards.”

Many fans chimed in on the discussion with different outlooks on the matter. Redditor u/xRecKs discussed the possibility of a Franchise League and suggested a Battlepass specifically for esports that could be leveled up by watching tournaments.

He said:

“Team player cards, titles, sprays, gun buddies, and stickers would be so good, but if Riot has plans of doing a franchise league in the future, they might wait before putting org logos in the game. Personally, I’ve always thought an esports battle pass that you level up by watching matches would be really cool, but I doubt we’ll ever see anything like that.”

Regarding the possibility of franchising of VCT, Redditors u/SDMStaff and u/Solace1k had opposing views, with both putting forward compiling arguments.

The former was against franchising, saying:

“Keeping VCT open is one of the reasons it’s succeeding as an esport. Just think about how many rosters that are currently signed to large orgs came from a stack of nobodies that went all the way.”

In response, u/Solace1k argued for franchising of VCT by saying:

“One of the main reasons Valorant is succeeding right now is because big orgs were and are willing to invest in the scene on the premise of being a part of a future league. If you think these orgs would be here now if they’d knew there wouldn’t be a future league, then you are tripping.”

While the franchising of the tournament does have conflicting views, one thing is sure: the possibility of in-game items for the Valorant Champions Tour has fans excited. But will it be available for the Masters, or do fans have to wait for the Champions?