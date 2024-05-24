Fans react as Raze players are "scared" of upcoming Valorant patch 8.11

Riot Games announced major changes to Duelists like Raze in the upcoming Valorant Patch 8.11. The changes did not entirely specify how the Raze would be affected but it was mentioned that the effectiveness of her Satchels may be weakened in the upcoming patch. Naturally, this did not please players who main the agent in the game.

While positive changes to agents like Neon were also announced, it seems as if community members like u/yot_gun on Reddit are apprehensive about the Raze changes. They even admitted to being "scared" of what is to become of the agent.

u/triet_bach brought up the fact that the skill ceiling on learning and then mastering Raze's satchels is incredibly high. This makes it difficult for players to fully learn and utilize within a short span of time. If the Valorant patch 8.11 nerfs this ability, perhaps many players would feel too discouraged to pick the agent.

Comment byu/yot_gun from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

There were also Raze mains in the comment section who brought up muscle memory. Players like u/Clueless-Editor, who are used to gaining a certain distance when they use the satchels are worried that the distance change in the upcoming patch will disrupt their muscle memory.

Comment byu/yot_gun from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

However, some fans were less taken aback than others. One player, u/Dankie_Spankie opened up about how the Valorant community was always overreacting whenever there was a slight change to a duelist.

Fan brings up duelist bias (Image via Reddit/Dankie_Spankie)

u/JayP1E was okay with the Valorant patch 8.11 changes. This is because they felt that Raze had dominated the meta for far too long.

Fan believes Raze dominated the meta (Image via Reddit/JayP1E)

One Valorant fan brought up the recent Viper nerfs that made the character rather weak on some maps. While Viper still has applications with her kit, she was certainly nerfed enough to make her ineffective for post-plant setups. A change like that would affect someone who spent hours learning lineups.

Perhaps, learning to Satchel with Raze would generate a similar feeling in Raze mains as well after the Valorant patch 8.11 changes.

Viper main warns Raze mains (Image via Reddit/Sexbomomb)

Will Valorant patch 8.11 make Raze unplayable?

The nerf announcement has some players wondering if Raze will become unplayable after the Valorant patch 8.11 changes. The duelist has movement abilities like no other and that is her X factor. Taking this away would certainly be problematic for fast-paced Raze mains.

These changes may hurt the agent just as much as the Tailwind changes hurt Jett. Will Raze become unplayable? Probably not. But her pick rate will likely decline.