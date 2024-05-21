Prior to the release of patch 8.11, a video has been released on the official X forum, providing insight into some interesting Valorant Agents buffs and nerfs. According to developers, players will witness a plethora of changes in patch 8.11, ranging from the new range of skins, various Agent nerfs and buffs, to map rotation changes.

That said, this article will showcase the list of Agents set to get a series of nerfs and buffs based on their pick rate, usability, and a couple of other parameters.

Valorant Agents buffs and nerfs announced in Valorant dev update

Expand Tweet

Apart from cosmetics, a replay system, and other additions, the dev update is heavily focused on the Valorant Agents buffs and nerfs. Developers have highlighted their focus on “Role Diversity,” which means they have to buff some of the less-picked Agents based on the community feedback. On the other hand, they’re also looking forward to nerfing some of the Agents already dominating in the current meta.

For the upcoming patch 8.11, developers are focusing on the Duelist role, making changes to some Duelist Agents to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Here is a glimpse of all the Valorant Agents buffs and nerfs arriving in early June 2024:

Nerf

Raze: Since Raze is one of the dominating Duelists in the current meta, the developers will nerf her satchel mobility.

Buff

ISO: Developers are shipping an update to adjust ISO’s shield paradigm.

Neon: Valorant developers are also bringing in some changes in Neo's Slide alongside other minor tweaks in abilities.

Reyna: Reyna's changes will be more focused on making her viability catered towards team-coordinated gameplay.

These Valorant Agents buffs and nerfs will be implemented In early June 2024 with the release of Episode 9 Act 1.

