Valorant devs hint at more "pink skins," say Mystbloom "won't be the last"

Valorat developers have promised fans the Mystbloom bundle is not the last of the pink skins. The game's Cosmetics Product Manager Preeti Khanolkar and Art Director Sean Marino came together to announce that the team is actively working on eventually creating more pink skins in Valorant. While a new announcement for an actual skin line wasn't made, multiple hints and confirmations were dropped during the video.

Khanolkar noted that the Mystbloom bundle was just their first attempt at pink theme-focused guns and won't be their last.

"Mystbloom is just our first take on Pink skins but we promise, it won't be the last."

Valorant developers promise more Pink skins like Mystbloom in Valorant

Valorant developers have been working on Pink skins, and Preeti Khanolkar has been in constant touch with fans worldwide after the flower-themed skin bundle was released.

Perhaps, one major reason was that the bundle had an infamous Mystbloom wall-hack bug that was almost game-breaking. She spoke at length about creating the bundle.

"For our first real attempt in this space, we took your feedback about what you enjoy most from high-tier skins. High finishers, satisfying aimbot audio, unique animations, stunning visual effects, and sorry about the wallhacks. That was not intentional."

She also swore that the Valorant developers would continue working on more skins. At the same time, an interesting audio cue was introduced in the video as if hinting towards a new skin bundle.

Sean Marino also discussed how getting the right shade of pink becomes challenging for the Valorant developers as no one can agree on the perfect color. He noted that the team cannot merely recolor a skin bundle into pink to make it appealing to the audiences.

Instead, they prefer creating a whole new weapon so that it "makes sense for the theme." He noted that the team has been making efforts to understand what the fans mean when they demand pink skins inside the game.

Khanolkar later promised that the team would continue making more skins for the fans no matter their taste. In other words, creating skins that work well for everyone.