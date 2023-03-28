The Mid-Season Face Off (Playoffs) of the VCT Challengers 2023: North America Split 1 circuit is set to host its knockout series starting today (March 28). Teams who were sent to the Lower Bracket last week (losers of the Upper Bracket matches) will get a final chance to remain in the competition.

One of today’s nail-biting matchups will witness FaZe Clan take on G2 Esports in a best-of-three series. The winner will advance to the Lower Bracket Semifinals phase, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Naturally, fans are hyped up for the game to commence.

The ongoing mid-season tournament pits the top non-pro teams in the region against each other for a prize pool of $30,000. The phase began on March 22, with six Upper Bracket matchups being completed so far.

The next section offers predictions for the upcoming FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports game based on fair factors like head-to-head, recent results, and more.

FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports: Who will win today’s knockout Quarterfinal series in VCT Challengers NA Mid-Season Face Off?

Needless to say, both rosters field talented Valorant athletes who have showcased excellent performances in the tournament so far. They are promising players, some of whom missed out on the opportunity to join a partnered team for VCT 2023. A few of them are newcomers who are looking to prove their caliber on the scene.

That being said, while both are well-known and promising teams in the competition, there are a few factors that can be considered for predicting an outcome in favor of one of them.

Predictions

Knights Arena @KnightsArena



nacl.knightsarena.com/articles/a-loo… Check out our predictions for Week 2 of the Mid-Season Face-Off Check out our predictions for Week 2 of the Mid-Season Face-Off 🙏📎 nacl.knightsarena.com/articles/a-loo…

G2 Esports displayed spectacular form on the regional VCT circuit so far, losing only one match out of five in the tournament’s recently-concluded Group Stage. However, they lost their first match of the Mid-Season Face Off against Oxygen Esports, which sent them to the Lower Bracket.

G2’s VCT 2023 roster features the perfect blend of experience and firepower, with highly strategic athletes like ShahZaM and dapr, and young gunners like OXY, penny, and wippie. The team has been able to pop off in the tournament so far, defeating most of their opponents.

FaZe Clan, on the other hand, lost three out of five matches in the tournament’s Group Stage. Even though the roster managed to overcome the cut-off and qualify for the mid-season tournament, they haven’t been able to offer an impressive performance like G2 Esports.

That said, FaZe Clan’s roster features promising talents like babybay, dicey, supamen, poised, and Rossy, and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Considering their recent form and roster experience, G2 Esports seems to have an upperhand over FaZe Clan in the upcoming game. However, being a knockout VCT match, both teams are expected to give their best, making the odds slightly unpredictable.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports faced FaZe Clan in the VCT NA 2023 Challengers’ Split 1 phase and defeated them by a score of 2-1. This is the only time these teams have battled each other in a professional Valorant game.

Recent results

Head to head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

With four victories over one unfortunate loss, G2 Esports topped the final leaderboard of Group A in the erstwhile VCT 2023 NA Challengers’ Split 1. FaZe Clan placed fourth on the same leaderboard, which allowed them to qualify for the ongoing Mid-Season Playoffs by a close margin, having lost three of their Split 1 games.

That said, both teams lost their first Playoffs matches and will now have to prove their worth to remain in the tournament. Even then, G2 Esports’ recent form has been incredible, giving them a considerable advantage over FaZe Clan.

Potential rosters

FaZe Clan

Andrej "BABYBAY" Francisty

Kevin "POISED" Ngo (IGL)

Quan "dicey" Tran

Phat "supamen" Le

Daniel "Rossy" Abedrabbo

Michael "Mas" Smith (Coach)

G2 Esports

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan (IGL)

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev

Erik "penny" Penny

Francis "OXY" Hoang

Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming game live on Valorant North America’s YouTube channel and Knights Arena’s Twitch Channel. They can also tune in to streamers and creators’ watch parties to have additional fun. The match is scheduled for March 28 at 3:00 pm PST/12:00 am CEST (March 29)/4:30 am IST (March 29).

Poll : Who will win today’s knockout Quarterfinal series in VCT Challengers NA Mid-Season Face Off? G2 Esports FaZe Clan 0 votes