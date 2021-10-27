Faze Clan vs Rise: Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier will restart again tonight. The tournament started on October 13 as a LAN event. However, the organizers were forced to postpone it after several pros tested COVID-19 positive.

However, the tournament is set to resume tonight with the match between Faze Clan and Rise. Both teams will resume their campaigns tonight.

Faze Clan vs Rise: Who will be victorious in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier?

Faze Clan and Rise are ready to give their best at the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier to secure their place in the Valorant Champions 2021 and join Sentinels and Team Envy in Berlin next December. To achieve that, both sides want to start their campaign on a high.

Predictions

Among the two teams, only one will qualify for the Upper Bracket Semifinals, whereas others have to try their luck through the Lower Bracket.

Faze Clan has some stars like Andrej "Babybay" Francisty and Corey "Corey" Nigra in their squad who can turn the table around any moment. Rise also has some excellent and experienced players like Kevin "Poised" Ngo and Ryan "Shanks" Ngo, who can challenge every opponent with their gameplay.

Both sides have been inconsistent in their performances in the recent past. However, most fans believe that the latter will come out on top between the two sides.

Head-to-head

Faze Clan and Rise have faced each other twice previously, splitting a win each, making tonight's tie more interesting.

Recent results

Both teams have had a tough time recently, winning just twice in their last five games in all competitions.

Recent results of Faze Clan and Rise (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Faze Clan and Rise for NA Last Chance Qualifier

Here are the potential lineups of the two teams tonight:

Faze Clan

Hunter "BabyJ" Schline

Corey "corey" Nigra

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo

Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty

Andrej "BABYBAY" Francisty

Rise

Ryan "Shanks" Ngo

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "POISED" Ngo

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Jason "neptune" Tran

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match between Faze Clan and Rise in the NA Last Chance Qualifier on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels. It will be broadcast live from 00.30 am IST on October 28.

