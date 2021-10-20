Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier to return on October 27

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier is set to return on October 27, after multiple issues caused the tournament to be suspended temporarily.

The year-long worldwide tournament series Valorant Champions Tour is currently in its final phase as the qualified teams prepare for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

Aside from the top seeds of each region and the winners of the Masters Berlin, Riot has given the opportunity to top unqualified teams to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

While APAC, EMEA, and SA Last Chance Qualifiers concluded recently, the NA Last Chance Qualifier was suspended following a number of issues.

The remaining Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier will take place from October 27 to 31, 2021

Aside from the top unqualified teams of the NA Circuit Point table, Valorant Oceania Tour winner Order and runner-up Chief Esports were also scheduled to partake in the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier.

NA is the only LCQ planned for an offline event, however, Riot failed to secure travel visas for the Oceania teams, due to which not only did the teams fail to participate in the NA Last Chance Qualifier, but the entire Valorant Oceania Tour was considered obsolete.

Even though the NA LCQ kicked off as an offline event, players noticed a high ping as the matches were played on a virtual server rather than LAN. Furthermore, players also complained regarding the sub-optimal system provided for the offline event.

At the start of Day 2, two of FaZe Clan’s players, FaZe Baybay and FaZe Corey tested positive during rapid-fire Covid-19 tests. This development forced FaZe to play from their practice rooms rather than on stage.

Following so many hurdles, Riot decided to suspend NA Last Chance Qualifier until later, when it will return as an online event. Riot recently announced that the NA Last Chance Qualifier Will return from October 27 and conclude on October 31, 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier winner will be joining Sentinels and Team Envy, along with other qualified teams at the Valorant Champions 2021.

