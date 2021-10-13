Faze Clan vs Rise — Valorant NA LCQ: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier is a tournament that gives one professional team a wildcard entry into the Valorant Champions 2021.
The North American Last Chance Qualifier consists of eight professional teams with the potential of reaching the Valorant Champions, the annual international tournament. All these professional sides will face each other in their respective brackets until only one of them remains.
Faze Clan and Rise are two such teams that will compete against each other in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.
Valorant NA Last Chance Qualifier: Faze Clan vs Rise preview
Predictions and head to head details
The teams that win in the NA LCQ Upper Bracket Quarterfinals move forward to the Upper Bracket Semifinals. In simple words, among Faze Clan and Rise, only one team will get to go ahead with ease, where the other will face challenges in the Lower Bracket Round 1.
Both Faze Clan and Rise's recent results have been inconsistent, making the final prediction tricky. However, most fans believe that Rise will dominate against Faze Clan, despite their recent similar performances.
Both North American teams have gone head-to-head twice in the VCT NA S3: Challenger 2 Playoffs. Once in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, where Rise ended up winning 2-0, and another time in the Lower Round 3, where Faze Clan won 2-1.
When and where to watch
To watch these teams standoff against each other, fans can tune in to the Valorant Champions Tour channel on YouTube and Twitch to watch them live at 12.30 am IST (+5.30 GMT) on October 14, 2021.
Recent results of Faze Clan and Rise
If Faze Clan and Rise's recent matches are compared directly, both have won only twice and lost thrice in their last five encounters. Since they have met each other recently, fans can expect a close encounter.
Rosters of Faze Clan and Rise for NA LCQ
Faze Clan
- Hunter "BabyJ" Schline
- Corey "corey" Nigra
- Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo
- Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty
- Andrej "BABYBAY" Francisty
Rise
- Ryan "Shanks" Ngo
- Phat "supamen" Le
- Kevin "POISED" Ngo
- Derrek "Derrek" Ha
- Jason "neptune" Tran
