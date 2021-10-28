FaZe Clan vs Version1 Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) North America Last Chance Qualifier will decide the last qualifying team from the region for Berlin Champions.

The tournament resumed on October 27 after being postponed due to players testing positive for Covid-19 at LAN. Top tier teams are back again to fight for one last spot at Valorant Champions.

As the Valorant Champions Tour North America Last Chance Qualifier proceeds, some teams have to face elimination early. FaZe Clan and Version1 will be fighting against each other to decide who continues their journey in VCT NA LCQ.

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifiers:

Faze Clan vs Version1

Predictions

Both FaZe Clan and Version1 failed to win in the upper brackets of VCT NA LCQ, which led them to the Lower Brackets. Comparing the performance of two teams, none of them have had a high number of wins.

FaZe Clan has a better chance of winning the match based on past performance, but considering the stakes, it more or less boils down to which team is better on the day. Things will get unpredictable if Version1 manages to dig deep and topple FaZe Clan.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other three times recently, out of which FaZe Clan won twice in VCT NA Series 1: Challengers 1 and 2. Version1 has only won a single game out of the three against FaZe. This win took place VCT NA Series 1: Challengers 1.

Recent Matches

Considering the five most recent matches of both teams, none of them performed well. While Faze Clan was successful in winning one match against Luminosity Gaming, Version1 didn't have a single win.

It will be interesting to see how match turns out, as it will be the last VCT match for one of the teams. The winner will move ahead in the Lower Bracket round 2 and face XSET.

Livestream

The match will be streamed live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels on October 29, 3:30 IST.

Rosters of Faze Clan and Version1 for Valorant NA LCQ 2021

Faze Clan

Hunter "BabyJ" Schline

Corey "corey" Nigra

Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo

Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty

Andrej "BABYBAY" Francisty

Version1

Loic “effys” Sauvageau

Erik “penny” Penny

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Chad “Oderus” Miller

