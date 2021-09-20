Fnatic qualifies for the Valorant Champions 2021 after Gambit Esports' Berlin Masters success

Gambit Esports' victory in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Grand-Finals also confirms the slot for Fnatic in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin came to an end as Gambit Esports outshone Team Envy and secured a 3-0 victory in a best-of-five series in the Grand-Finals. The Russian side completely dominated throughout the series and didn't give Team Envy any chance to stage a comeback.

With this win Gambit Esports directly qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021, which will be the biggest Valorant event of this year. It also opened the door for Fnatic to secure their place in the same.

Fnatic qualified as the second seed from the EMEA region for the Valorant Champions 2021

Fnatic is one of the top-performing teams from the EMEA region. They finished second in the Valorant Champions Tour Reykjavik after losing to Sentinels in the Grand-Finals.

However, the European side has had it tough in recent times. They failed to qualify for the EMEA Stage 3 Playoffs, and that had put them into uncertain territory regarding their qualification for the Valorant Champions 2021.

The EMEA region has a total of three slots in the Valorant Champions 2021. Two teams will qualify as per the circuit points standing whereas the other one will qualify by winning the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

Fnatic had a total of 350 circuit points to their name after the end of Stage 2. After the end of Stage 3, only Gambit Esports and Acend were able to overtake them in the leaderboard.

As Gambit Esports directly qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 as the winners of the Berlin Masters, Acend and Fnatic have become the other two teams to qualify for the same as per the EMEA Circuit Points standings.

One remaining slot will be decided as per the result of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

EMEA teams will get another chance to secure their place in the Valorant Champions 2021. As per the EMEA Circuit Points standings, a total of seven teams will take part in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

However, an Arab team will also join them through the Strike Arabia Valorant tournament to make it a tournament of eight.

Here are the teams who will be participating in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier:

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

SuperMassive Blaze

Oxygen Esports

Futbolist

Guild Esports

forZe

TBD [as per the result of Strike Arabia]

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will start from October 10 and continue till October 17.

