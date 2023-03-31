Fnatic vs BBL Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has officially begun, and the ten franchised teams have made it a very close competition so far. The teams will first go through the Regular Season, which is the group stage. They will compete amongst the top six teams to make it to the Playoffs. In the Playoffs, a standard double elimination bracket format will be followed wherein the top four teams will qualify for Masters Tokyo.

Day 4 of the EMEA league had two great matchups. The first was between Team Liquid and FUT Esports, where FUT Esports tried hard to defeat Liquid. The first map went in their favor, but Liquid made a comeback and won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1. The second was between Team Vitality and KOI, where Vitality was victorious again, putting them on top of the table. KOI did give Vitality a run for their money on the second map by taking it to Overtime.

Fnatic vs. BBL Esports - Who will come out victorious in this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic saw a change in their roster following franchising. They brought players like Leo and Chronicle into the mix and made what looked like a superteam of EMEA's best. Fnatic has the best chance among all the teams to make it to VCT Masters Tokyo.

On the other hand, BBL Esports brought in a bunch of players from teams like Papara SuperMassive and DSYRE to form a strong team. So far, the team hasn't been able to provide good results.

This matchup will most likely go in favor of Fnatic. Many people had expectations from the deadly roster, which were met when they won VCT LOCK//IN.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have faced each other before during Champions Tour Stage 1: EMEA Challengers in February 2022. Fnatic ended up winning the BO3 series with a 2-0.

Recent Results

Fnatic's last match was in the VCT EMEA League against Giants Gaming. They ended up winning the series 2-0.

BBL Esports' last match in the same VCT league where they played against Karmine Corp. Unfortunately, after a hard-fought first map, they lost the series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Maks "kamyk" Rychlewski

BBL Esports

Ibrahim "SouhcNi" Sagir

Mehmet "Turko" Ozen

Eren "Brave" Kasirga

Dogukan "QutionerX" Dural

Ali Osman "AsLanM4shadW" Balta

When and where to watch it?

Fans of their favorite teams can watch this matchup by tuning into the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. An alternative is to view the many watch parties conducted by streamers and pro players. The matchup between Fnatic and BBL Esports will be on Friday, March 31, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST.

