Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing the FNC and FPX series at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 25, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Feature

Fnatic will take on FunPlus Phoenix tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Finals. Both teams have already qualified for the Reykjavik Masters this April. Now it's time to play for the title and the prizepool.

The two teams will face each other directly to qualify for the Grand Finals. The winner will qualify for the final game of the tournament while the loser will get another chance to qualify by winning the Loser Final.

Day 4 of the #VCTEMEA playoffs is set! https://t.co/rQOXd1HGeg

Who will reach the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Grand Final tonight?

Fnatic secured a victory against M3 Champions after a long nail-biting fight last Wednesday while FunPlus Phoenix defeated Team Liquid in their last game. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to proceed towards the Grand Finals.

Prediction

Both teams have been excellent throughout the tournament and as such, it is quite difficult to predict a clear winner for today's clash. However, considering each side's form and past match performances, it has to be said that Fnatic is slightly ahead of FunPlus Phoenix. The performances and nerves of steel that they displayed against M3 Champions in their last game were truly extraordinary.

WHAT DID THIS MAN @OfficialBoaster HAVE FOR BREAKFAST?! https://t.co/CUWAPM0l4K

However, FunPlus Phoenix has shown some remarkable performances in this competition as well. They have already taken down several big names in this competition and will surely attempt to do more of the same tonight. The experience and firepower that they have had in their squad makes them a force to be reckoned with.

.@ardiis just doesn't lose those! https://t.co/qos5Hgpkwe

Head-to-heads:

The two have faced each other four times in the past and both sides have won two each, so it will be interesting to see who takes their third win first tonight.

Recent Results:

Fnatic have maintained a flawless run in their last five games. Whereas, FunPlus Phoenix lost just once in their last five games (against LDN UTD in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage).

Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Fnatic

  • Jake "Boaster" Howlett
  • Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
  • James "Mistic" Orfila
  • Martin "Magnum" Penkov
  • Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

FunPlus Phoenix

  • Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
  • Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks
  • Kirill "ANGE1" Karasiow
  • Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
  • Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the exciting action between Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 pm IST onwards on March 25, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
