FNATIC vs FUT Esports - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 playoffs are well underway, and with the conclusion of the opening upper bracket matches, the time has now come to say goodbye to two more teams as we progress into the lower-bracket elimination matches on the third day. Riot's biggest event of the year is being held in Los Angeles, California, where the top teams from around the world are competing for a massive prize pool of $2,250,000.

The first of the elimination matches is between FNATIC and FUT Esports. Fans can expect to witness one of the best teams in the world, FNATIC, trying to make a comeback after their heartbreaking loss in the upper brackets. It is, by no means, an even matchup on paper, but FUT Esports have the talent and potential to cause a major upset in the tournament.

FNATIC vs FUT Esports: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

FNATIC came into Champions 2023 as the absolute favorites to win the event. With back-to-back championship titles at VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo and Masters Tokyo 2023, FNATIC is a team to be feared. They suffered a minor setback in their dominating run when they lost their opening playoffs match against LOUD, but they are definitely still strong contenders for the title.

FUT Esports certainly surprised everyone with their impressive VCT: EMEA run and will be looking to cement their name as a top team on the international stage during Valorant Champions 2023. They have a very talented roster and have the potential to be a dark horse in this tournament.

On paper, however, FNATIC are the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

The teams have not clashed in Valorant Champions 2023 yet, but have met twice in the regular VCT: EMEA Season. FNATIC came out on top both times with scores of 2-0 and 2-1.

Recent results

FNATIC recently lost their opening playoffs match at Champions 2023 against LOUD with a score of 0-2.

Similarly, FUT Esports lost their opening upper bracket match against Paper Rex with a score of 0-2.

Expected rosters

FNATIC

Jake " Boaster " Howlett

" Howlett Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Emir " Alfajer " Beder

" Beder Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Maks " kamyk " Rychlewski (Substitute)

" Rychlewski (Substitute) Jacob "mini" Harris (Head Coach)

FUT Esports

Buğra " mojj " Kiraz

" Kiraz Doğukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Furkan " MrFaliN " Yeğen

" Yeğen Ata " ATA KAPTAN " Tan

" Tan Serhat " Muj " Yüksel (Substitute)

" Yüksel (Substitute) Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Coach)

Livestream details

The first lower bracket elimination match between FNATIC and FUT Esports will be streamed live on Valorant’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Several popular streamers will also host watch parties on their respective channels for fans to join and watch along.

The match will be played on August 18, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot account to Twitch for some exclusive in-game item drops.

