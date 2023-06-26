Top 5 highest rated players at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 came to an end on June 25, 2023. Fnatic defeated Evil Geniuses and claimed the glory of being the only team in VCT history to win back-to-back international trophies. The tournament was filled with hype and excitement from start to finish. The event featured eye-catching moments and multiple storylines that fans went wild over.

The international event also had a bunch of impressive performances by well-known players and rookies alike. They were able to capture the attention of the world with their mechanics and gameplay. This article will list the top five highest-rated players at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

Alfajer, Leo, and three other players had impressive ratings at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023

5) s0m

s0m is one of the best Controller players in the world (Image via Riot Games)

Samuel "s0m" Oh currently plays for American team, NRG, as a Controller player. The recently role-swapped player has impressed many fans after they doubted his capabilities in a new role. He had a fantastic debut at VCT LOCK//IN and had an equally impressive performance at Masters Tokyo.

S0m was the best performing player for NRG at Masters Tokyo and constantly found high-impact kills and a consistency not matched by many at the tournament. He was the highest-rated Controller at the event and earned a rating of 1.12 across 351 rounds.

4) ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK is a superstar in the making (Image via Riot Games)

Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang is the Duelist player for Chinese team, EDward Gaming. The 19-year-old phenom stole the show at Masters Tokyo with his extremely volatile and fun to watch game style and being a fan favorite due to his infectious personality. ZmjjKK's usage of the Operator was widely praised as he delivered multiple unbelievable moments with his signature scoped weapon.

ZmjjKK was regarded as one of the best Jett players at the tournament and the best Operator player in the world. He had a rating of 1.15 across 341 rounds and also held the number one spot for the highest ACS in the tournament at 273.8.

3) Chronicle

Chronicle is the most successful player in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is the Flex player for Fnatic. Chronicle has etched his name in the VCT history book after Fnatic's success at Masters Tokyo. The Russian is the only player in Valorant's short esports history to win three international titles.

Chronicle has been absolutely fantastic ever since his addition to Fnatic. The former Gambit Esports superstar and Masters Berlin MVP performed at a world-class level on various roles and Agents to help Fnatic win the Masters Tokyo title. He posted a 1.21 rating across 210 rounds at the tournament.

2) Leo

Leo is the best initiator player in the world (Image via Riot Games)

Leo "Leo" Jannesson is the Initiator player for Fnatic. The Swede's steady rise to the zenith of Valorant has been phenomenal to watch. Leo is one of the most complete players fans can witness.

Leo propelled Fnatic with his impeccable utility usage, excellent fragging ability, and discipline in the game by rarely giving up kills early into the round. The Swedish player earned an impressive 1.29 rating across 210 rounds at Masters Tokyo.

1) Alfajer

Alfajer's performance at Masters Tokyo was godlike (Image via Riot Games)

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is the Sentinel player for Fnatic. "The Wonderchild of Valorant" was scouted midway into the 2022 season. His addition to the roster is arguably the greatest rookie pickup in VCT history.

The Turkish superstar impressed everybody at Masters Tokyo as he looked near unstoppable at times. Alfajer's excellent aim and impeccable game sense saved Fnatic in dire situations and converted impossible rounds into victories. Alfajer was also the MVP of the Grand Finals, where he showcased a dominant performance.

Alfajer was the highest-rated player in Masters Tokyo, with 1.31 rating across 210 rounds.

