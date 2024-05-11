Fnatic vs FUT Esports - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 Lower Bracket Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Fnatic vs FUT Esports will be the Lower Bracker Final match VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 playoffs stage. Considering both European powerhouses have already qualified for the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024, they will fight for higher seeds. Moreover, the winner of this matchup will get to face Team Heretics in the finals, one step forward to lift the trophy.

Having said that, before the EMEA stars light up the center stage, here are some key stats, and important statistics that might determine the outcome of this fiery matchup of Fnatic vs FUT Esports.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this prediction article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Fnatic vs FUT Esports VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Who will win this matchup?

Prediction

Fnatic vs FUT Esports matchup will surely be a high-voltage matchup that the community has been expecting to see for a long time. Since it’s happening in the form of a Lower Bracket Finals, the community is brimming with excitement as they will witness some exciting moments within the match.

Fnatic started the campaign as one of the favorites but had a setback at the start of their campaign as they lost against Team Heretics. However, they’ve managed to pick themselves back and won against some of the big names like Team Liquid, Karmine Corp, and other teams. Alfajer and Leo remain one of the most consistent players on the squad. However, their primary duelist Derke is yet to show his full potential in big matches.

Despite Fnatic's setback in such an early stage of the tournament, they managed to secure their ticket to VCT Masters Shanghai 2024. However, they’ll be looking forward to having higher seeds as they’re currently on a 5-win and 4-loss.

On the other hand, FUT Esports started quite strong with a win against Team Liquid. They caught the community by surprise as they won against powerhouse teams like Fnatic, Karmine Corp, and BBL Esports, securing their spot for the Masters Shanghai.

While the old roster maintained their tempo under MrFaliN’s captaincy, the addition of cNed and yetujey brought some raw firepower inside the team. They look immensely strong throughout the tournament. FUT fans are counting on them as they also became one of the top contenders of VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

In light of the past results, the scales are massively tipped towards FUT Esports as they can surprise Fnatic with their unconventional Agent compositions. However, Fnatic has immense experience in big stages like this. Considering they have a strong and diverse roster, the European org will surely capitalize on FUT Esports’ mistakes and is likely to bag victory.

Head to Head

Fnatic and FUT Esports have faced each other four times in numerous tournaments, the former winning three of those matches.

Recent results

Fnatic lost their previous Upper Bracket Final match against Team Heretics with a 2-0 scoreline. On the other hand, FUT Esports clinched a flawless victory against the French Powerhouse Karmine Corp with a 2-0 scoreline.

Expected rosters

Fnatic

Leo “Leo” Jannesson

Jannesson Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

Sirmitev Jake “Boaster” Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov

Khromov Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder

Ali Beder Colin “CoJo” Johnson (Head Coach)

FUT Esports

Eray "yetujey" Budak

Budak Ata "AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen (IGL)

Yeğen (IGL) Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek

Yağız İpek Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Berke "Mol" Mol (Head Coach)

Livestream details

Valorant enthusiasts around the world can look at the matchup between Fnatic vs FUT Esports on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT EMEA commencing on May 11, 2024. Below are the region-based timings for the match:

India: 8.30 pm IST

8.30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 12 am (midnight) KST (Next day)

12 am (midnight) KST (Next day) Berlin, Madrid, and Paris: 5 pm CET

5 pm CET US (West): 8 am PT

8 am PT US (East): 10 am ET

The links to watch the epic match:

Fnatic vs FUT Esports on Twitch: Click Here

on Twitch: Click Here Fnatic vs FUT Esports on YouTube: Click Here

Additionally, if you’re interested in some extra commentary and analysis, you can always check other professional streamers and content creators. They often host a watch party with their subscribers and followers to enjoy every moment of the game.

