Fnatic vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is at a crucial stage, as the top six teams from the regular season will be battling it out for the four slots in VCT Masters Tokyo. Fnatic and NAVI secured the first and second seeds, respectively. This means that they only have to win one match to make it to Tokyo. Day 2 of the playoffs has two more matches lined up, and one of them will see Fnatic and FUT Esports face off.

Day 1 of the playoffs saw two exciting matches. The first one took place between Giants Gaming and FUT Esports.

Giants Gaming defeated FUT Esports by 2-0 in the regular season. The tables were turned in the playoffs, as FUT Esports were the ones to win the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

The second match, between Team Liquid and Team Vitality, was a close one. Team Vitality managed to win the first map, Lotus. However, Team Liquid bounced back and won the next two maps, clinching the BO3 series by 2-1.

Fnatic vs FUT Esports - Which team will secure their spot for Masters Tokyo in this match in VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic has been on a monstrous run. They won VCT LOCK//IN after making a phenomenal comeback on the final map against LOUD. They haven't lost a single match in the league and have only dropped one map in nine matches.

Meanwhile, FUT Esports have shown a lot of improvement and growth since LOCK//IN. They won five out of their nine matches in the VCT EMEA League.

The upcoming matchup heavily favors Fnatic as their performance has been unmatched by any team in the entirety of all VCT Leagues. FUT Esports will need something special to come out on top.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and FUT Esports faced each other in the regular season of the EMEA League. Fnatic dominated FUT Esports and won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match in the regular season was against NAVI, and they won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have won all their matches in 2023.

FUT Esports' last match was against Giants Gaming in the playoffs, and they won the BO3 series by 2-0. They have won three out of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match between Fnatic and FUT Esports on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also check out watch parties held by streamers and pro players.

The match will take place on May 24 at 8:00 am PT/ 5:00 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Fnatic FUT Esports 2 votes