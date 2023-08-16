Fnatic vs LOUD - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details and more

Valorant Champions 2023's Playoffs stage officially starts today, with the eight remaining teams fighting to be the best team in the world. This stage will feature a double-elimination format giving every team a second opportunity to bounce back and make miracle runs a reality.
The opening matchup will feature two of the most famous teams in Valorant history, EMEA's Fnatic and Brazil's LOUD.
Both teams have a substantial fanbase, making it a very hyped matchup that viewers can look forward to.
Fnatic vs LOUD: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs matchup?
Predictions
Fnatic have continued their dominant form at Valorant Champions 2023, as they are yet to drop a single map at the event. The winners of both international VCT events of this year are looking to make it a clean sweep as they are the overwhelming favorites to win the final title of the year.
All five players in this team have the potential to completely carry a game, with the most catchy ones being Derke and Alfajer.
LOUD, on the other hand, has regressed quite a bit ever since winning the VCT Americas title. The team's abysmal performance at Masters Tokyo, paired with rumors of internal conflicts, has made many fans doubt whether LOUD can return to their former glory.
The Brazilian roster was able to make it past the group of death but has not looked convincing enough to beat the likes of Fnatic and Paper Rex.
As such, Fnatic is the massive favorite to win this matchup and should have a much easier time compared to their previous meeting at VCT LOCK//IN earlier this year. The squad has more consistency and firepower at the moment, and LOUD will have to be at their absolute best to have a chance at winning this series.
Head-to-head
Fnatic and LOUD have previously faced each other once at the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Finals. Fnatic was able to win the series 3-2, putting the head-to-head record between these teams at 1-0.
Recent results
Fnatic's most recent result at Valorant Champions 2023 was a 2-0 victory against Bilibili Gaming.
Similarly, LOUD's latest fixture at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them win 2-1 against EMEA's Natus Vincere.
Expected rosters
Fnatic
- Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
- Leo "Leo" Jannesson
- Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
- Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
- Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder
- Maks "kamyk" Rychlewski (Substitute)
- Jacob "Mini" Harris (Head Coach)
LOUD
- Erick "aspas" Santos
- Felipe "Less" Basso
- Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)
- Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira
- Arthur "tuyz" Vieira
- Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (head coach)
Livestream details
Interested fans can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 featuring Fnatic and LOUD live on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. Users can also get rewards that they can equip in their matches by watching these games.
- Fnatic vs LOUD on Twitch: Watch here
- Fnatic vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here
Fnatic will face LOUD on August 16, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT / 9:00 pm CEST (the next day) / 12:30 am IST (the next day).
Poll : Who will win this match?
Fnatic
LOUD
0 votes