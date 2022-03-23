Fnatic vs M3 Champions: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fnatic is ready to take on M3 Champions in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper- Semifinals tonight to secure their slot in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik.

The matchwinner will be the first team from EMEA to confirm their ticket to Iceland next month. Meanwhile, losers will drop down to Lower Bracket and will face G2 Esports tomorrow to keep their hopes alive in the competition.

Dissecting who will be the first EMEA team to qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Fnatic qualified for the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs after finishing top of the Group-B table in the last stage. They have won all five matches in the Group-Stage and are currently in explosive form. Whereas M3 Champions won against Guild Esports last night to qualify for the Upper-Semifinals.

Prediction

Fnatic and M3 Champions are both two of the strongest teams in the region currently. It is quite tough to predict a clear winner when both teams are equally good. However, the current form and momentum favor Fnatic more than their opponents tonight. The British side has been excellent since the campaign's start and has outperformed every opponent they've faced recently. Fnatic's calm and composed gameplay is the key behind their success.

Whereas M3 Champions are equally good and have all the potential to stop Fnatic's winning run tonight. Their utility-based strategic gameplay is arguably the best in the region currently. Fans can expect a nail-biting fight tonight when these two sides finally meet.

Head-to-heads

It will be the first encounter between the two sides in any official event. Hence, fans will experience a completely new rivalry tonight when these two sides meet.

Recent results

Fnatic has won all of their last five games in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage. M3 Champions has won four of their last five games, losing just one in the Group-Stage.

Fnatic and M3 Champions recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Penkov

Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov

M3 Champions

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

When and where to watch

The match between Fnatic and M3 Champions at the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 8:30 pm IST onwards on March 23.

