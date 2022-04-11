Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters kicks off its group stage from April 10, 2022, onwards and features eight professional teams from around the world. All these teams are competing against each other in the VCT to earn a spot in the Valorant Champions 2022, which is the annual world championship for the esports game.

Among all these teams, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic are two of them who will be facing off against each other in Group A. Both teams are known to have performed quite well in the past. However, the faceoff this time will reveal who is better.

To discuss how both teams will perform in the international tournament, this article will give a thorough insight into what to expect from it.

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: Who will win the fourth game of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik?

As per ground rules, both Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas will be competing in a best out of three map rule. So, whichever team manages to get two map victories in the match will be declared the winner.

Predictions

Both Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas are great Valorant teams who have shown their immense skills in the past. So, in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters, it can be expected that both the teams will show a fair close fight when they face each other.

Talking of which team is expected to show better results is hard to determine as both of them have shown similar performances in the past. However, if studied in detail, Fnatic has been slightly underwhelming in the recent past, while Ninjas in Pyjamas have redeemed themselves.

So it can be expected that Ninjas in Pyjamas can show a better performance against Fnatic by giving a high fight with a 2-1 scoreboard.

Head-to-head

Both these teams have never faced off against each other in the past and will be making their debut in the VCT Stage 1 Masters. So, it can’t be really said how these two teams will perform on the main stage.

Recent results

Recent results of Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic (Image via vlr.gg)

Both teams’ recently five-match history looks similar ahead of the playoffs as both teams have lost two games and won three. However, it should be noted that Ninjas in Pyjamas has managed to win their last match while Fnatic couldn’t.

Potential lineup for Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas:

Alexandre “xand” Zizi

Walney “Jonn” Reis

Benjamin “bnj” Rabinovich

Gabriel “bezn1” Costa

Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

Fnatic:

Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari

Jake “Boaster” Howlett

James “Mistic” Orfila

Joona “H1ber” Parviainen

Martin “Magnum” Penkov

When are where to watch

The fourth match of VCT Stage 1 Master Reykjavik can be seen by fans live on Valorant Champion Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channel from 4 PM GMT (9:30 PM IST) on April 11, 2022.

Note: This article reflects the views and opinions of the author.

