Fnatic vs Sentinels - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 started on February 13, 2023, and has been progressing in full swing ever since. LOCK//IN is the largest Riot Games organized tournament in Valorant, with participation from 32 teams worldwide. The winner of this event will mark their place as the winners of the first international tournament after the partnership model was introduced to the Valorant esports ecosystem.

Days 1 through 6 saw exciting matches in the Alpha bracket, with LOUD and DRX confirming at least a top-four finish. Day 7 marked the beginning of the Omega bracket. February 24 is Day 9 of the tournament and this group's third and final day of round-of-16 matches.

The second match for today between Fnatic (EMEA) and Sentinels (Americas) is arguably one of the most, if not the most, hyped matchups in the tournament. Here is everything you need to know going into this LOCK//IN match-up.

Fnatic (FNC) vs Sentinels (SEN) at VCT LOCK//IN - Who will win the last game of the Omega Bracket RO16?

Predictions

Fnatic never had any problems with strategizing but always seemed to fall short of firepower when it came to the most important matches. They let go of Enzo and Mistic during the off-season after VCT Champions 2022 and signed Leo from Guild and Chronicle from M3C, known for their exceptional mechanical prowess on non-duelist Agents.

On the other hand, Sentinels completely reshuffled their roster, letting go of both ShahZam and dapr, and putting SicK on the bench, all three of whom had been around since the origin of their Valorant roster. They signed zekken and dephh from XSET and flew Sacy and pANcada from the Champions 2022 winning Brazillian team, LOUD.

Both the line-ups look extremely strong on paper, and the match is bound to be packed with action. Fnatic has the stronger core, given that they have been playing together for longer, and they also have revenge to take for their loss in the early VCT days, which might give them the edge in their LOCK//IN game.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Sentinels played against each other in the first-ever international VCT event at the Masters Reykjavik in 2021. They played five maps, all five of which were close but went Sentinels' way.

Recent results

Fnatic have not played an official match with this roster yet, but they did play a couple of show matches against Zeta Division and DetonatioN FocusMe after Chronicle joined the roster, both of which they won.

Sentinels played in the Ludwid x Tarik Invitational, where they lost to TSM and The Guard, neither of which made it into the partnership system with Riot Games.

Potential line-ups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Emir "Alfajer" Beder

Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Sentinels

Rory "dephh" Jackson (IGL)

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Don "SyykoNT" Muir (Coach)

When and where to watch

The match will be livestreamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant Esports. You can also watch it on watch parties hosted by players and streamers worldwide.

Fnatic will take on Sentinels in their VCT LOCK//IN Omega bracket game on February 24, 2023, at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST.

