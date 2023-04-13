Fnatic vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League has finally commenced with Week 3 of the ongoing event. Currently, ten teams are playing through the Regular Season, which is essentially the group stage. From there, the top six teams will then make it to the Playoffs, where a double-elimination format will apply. Following this stage, the top four teams at the event will make it to Masters Tokyo.

The highly anticipated Week 3 kicked off with a single match on Day 1, which was between NAVI and Team Heretics. Although NAVI ended up losing one game, they absolutely dominated Heretics in the remaining two maps, eventually winning the Bo3 (best-of-three) series 2-1.

Fnatic vs Team Liquid - Who will win this matchup in the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Currently sitting at the top of the table, Fnatic are the only team in the entire league that hasn't lost a single match out of the three that they've played. Furthermore, they're also the defending champions from VCT LOCK//IN, where they had one of the most amazing runs in the tournament.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, have done fairly well in the ongoing regional league ever since their disappointing performance at VCT LOCK//IN. Out of their last three matches, they have won two so far.

The upcoming matchup should likely go in the favor of Fnatic as the United Kingdom-based team has been looking great and hasn't lost a single series since the start of 2023.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, both of these teams have faced each other a few times in the past. Their most recent matchup was at Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, where Fnatic won the Bo3 series 0-2.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match was against Team Heretics in the VCT EMEA League, where they won the series 2-0.

Team Liquid's last match was in the same league as they faced off against Karmine Corp. They completely dominated the series with a clean 2-0 scoreline.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans of both of these teams can watch the highly anticipated series on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. Interested readers can also tune into the various watch parties being held by streamers and pro players. The upcoming matchup will take place on Thursday, April 13 at 11:00 am PT/8:00 pm CET/12:30 am IST (next day).

