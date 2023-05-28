Fnatic vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is on its final day as the two remaining teams, Fnatic and Team Liquid, will face off in a BO5 (Best of Five) to become the first regional league champion. All ten teams first fought through the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs, where the top four teams, NAVI, FUT Esports, Fnatic, and Team Liquid, will go to Masters Tokyo.

Day 5 of the Playoffs saw the Lower Finals matchup between Team Liquid and FUT Esports. Despite FUT Esports' great efforts on the second map, Lotus, the BO5 series ended up being rather one sided as Team Liquid took the win by 3-0.

Fnatic vs Team Liquid - Who will win the VCT EMEA League?

Prediction

Fnatic is the defending champion from VCT LOCK//IN. As of 2023, the team hasn't lost a match and only two maps in the entirety of the VCT EMEA League. The only team who came close to defeating them was LOUD in the Grand Finals of VCT LOCK//IN.

Team Liquid had an underwhelming performance at the start of 2023 in LOCK//IN. Since then, they have finally been able to live up to their potential and have looked like a superteam in EMEA.

This match favors Fnatic, as their performance has been nothing short of incredible throughout 2023. Team Liquid will need to come up with something special to win this match.

FNATIC @FNATIC



today's the big day. we got cow paulo to share his thoughts ahead of today's grand finals

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Upper Finals of the Playoffs, where Fnatic won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match was against Team Liquid in the Upper Finals, where they could close out the BO3 series by 2-0 after a very close first map, Lotus.

Team Liquid's most recent match in the Playoffs was against FUT Esports, where they won the BO5 series by 3-0. This resulted in the elimination of FUT Esports from the EMEA League.

Team Liquid Valorant @LiquidValorant

Tomorrow we are playing the FINALS of



GGs



Thank you for all the fans, see you tomorrow

WE DID IT TEAM! Tomorrow we are playing the FINALS of #VCTEMEA GGs @FUTesportsgg, thank you for this series, you were insane. See you in Tokyo Thank you for all the fans, see you tomorrow #TLwin

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. An alternate option is to tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.

