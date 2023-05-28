Fnatic vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is on its final day as the two remaining teams, Fnatic and Team Liquid, will face off in a BO5 (Best of Five) to become the first regional league champion. All ten teams first fought through the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs, where the top four teams, NAVI, FUT Esports, Fnatic, and Team Liquid, will go to Masters Tokyo.
Day 5 of the Playoffs saw the Lower Finals matchup between Team Liquid and FUT Esports. Despite FUT Esports' great efforts on the second map, Lotus, the BO5 series ended up being rather one sided as Team Liquid took the win by 3-0.
Fnatic vs Team Liquid - Who will win the VCT EMEA League?
Prediction
Fnatic is the defending champion from VCT LOCK//IN. As of 2023, the team hasn't lost a match and only two maps in the entirety of the VCT EMEA League. The only team who came close to defeating them was LOUD in the Grand Finals of VCT LOCK//IN.
Team Liquid had an underwhelming performance at the start of 2023 in LOCK//IN. Since then, they have finally been able to live up to their potential and have looked like a superteam in EMEA.
This match favors Fnatic, as their performance has been nothing short of incredible throughout 2023. Team Liquid will need to come up with something special to win this match.
Head-to-head
These teams faced each other in the Upper Finals of the Playoffs, where Fnatic won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.
Recent results
Fnatic's most recent match was against Team Liquid in the Upper Finals, where they could close out the BO3 series by 2-0 after a very close first map, Lotus.
Team Liquid's most recent match in the Playoffs was against FUT Esports, where they won the BO5 series by 3-0. This resulted in the elimination of FUT Esports from the EMEA League.
Potential Lineups
Fnatic
- Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)
- Leo "Leo" Jannesson
- Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev
- Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
- Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder
- Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)
Team Liquid
- Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen (IGL)
- Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
- Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel
- Igor "Redgar" Vlasov
- Dom "soulcas" Sulcas
- Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)
When and where to watch
Fans can support their favorite teams by watching the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. An alternate option is to tune into the watch parties organized by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.
Poll : Who will be crowned as the champion of VCT EMEA League?
Fnatic
Team Liquid
0 votes