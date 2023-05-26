Fnatic vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is in the final stage, as teams are currently competing in the Playoffs. The top six teams from the Regular Season were fighting for a slot at Masters Tokyo. EMEA has four slots for the Masters event due to Fnatic's win at LOCK//IN. The four teams that have made it to Tokyo are Fnatic, FUT Esports, Team Liquid, and NAVI.

Day 3 of the Playoffs saw two elimination matches. The first was between FUT Esports and Team Vitality. The match was very close, but FUT Esports won the Best of Three (BO3) series by 2-1 to secure their spot in the international event.

The second match was between Giants Gaming and NAVI, where Giants were eliminated as they lost by 0-2 in the BO3 series.

Day 4 of the Playoffs has two matches lined up, one between Fnatic and Team Liquid. Read on to know more about it.

Fnatic vs. Team Liquid - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic is on one of the most dominating runs in VCT history. The team has annihilated their competition and barely lost any maps. They have ten wins and two map losses in the entire VCT EMEA League.

On the other hand, Team Liquid is finally living up to its potential. Since their underwhelming performance at VCT LOCK//IN, the team has been far more consistent with their form.

The matchup heavily favors Fnatic. However, Team Liquid has been looking good in recent matches and definitely has the potential to create an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the Regular Season, where Fnatic won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match in the Playoffs was against FUT Esports, where they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

Team Liquid's most recent match in the Playoffs was against NAVI. They won the BO3 series with a clean 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Team Liquid

Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen (IGL)

" Olkkonen (IGL) Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Igor " Redgar " Vlasov

" Vlasov Dom " soulcas " Sulcas

" Sulcas Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. The watch parties held by streamers and pro players are another great option to view the match. It will take place on Friday, May 26, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.

