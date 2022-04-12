Fnatic vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Fnatic and Zeta Division are ready to take each other on in a do-or-die series tonight to keep their hopes alive in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik.

Both teams have lost their first game in the competition and are now on the verge of elimination. The losing team today will return home empty-handed, while the winner will keep their hopes alive for another day in the competition.

Fnatic vs Zeta Division: Who will stay in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik after the game?

Fnatic and Zeta Division will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are determined to give their best on the server to register their first win in the competition.

Prediction

Considering their firepower and experience, Fnatic is clearly the favorite to win the series tonight. Though the absence of players Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev and Andrew "braveaf" Gorchakov is causing several problems, the team still has the potential to take down even the big names on their best days. Their tactical and mechanical prowess put the team in a great spot.

However, Zeta Division has nothing to lose tonight and will be ready to perform to their full potential. The Japanese team had a disastrous performance against Korean champion DRX on the inaugural day. Tonight, the team will be determined to shut down critics by pulling off a miracle win against the European giant.

Head-to-heads

It will be the first face-to-face battle between the two sides in an official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top during their first meeting.

Recent results

Fnatic has had a tough time recently, winning just two of their last five games in all competitions. Zeta Division has just lost one out of their last five games.

Fnatic and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

Joona "H1ber" Parviainen

James "Mistic" Orfila

Martin "Magnum" Peňkov

Enzo "Fearoth" Mestari

Zeta Division:

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

The elimination match between Fnatic and Zeta Division in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 2:30 am IST on April 13.

