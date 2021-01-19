Former Fortnite pro Zeek joins the G2 Esports Valorant roster

Aleksander “Zeek” Zygmunt joins the G2 army (Image via G2 Esports)

After parting ways with David “Davidp” Prins last month, G2 Esports is finally rounding up its Valorant roster ahead of the Champions Tour.

However, instead of adding a CS: GO veteran to their side, the org has opted to enlist a former Fortnite pro.

Aleksander “Zeek” Zygmunt joins the G2 army after a long and illustrious career with AGO Esports.

Zeek becomes one of the many former Fortnite pros to make the jump from the battle royale to Valorant. He is not new to Riot Games’ shooter and has been playing it ever since the closed beta launch in April 2020.

He was even a part of some professional teams during the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments and had spent time in the all-Polish squad Those Guy as well as Nolpeki.

Nolpeki was able to make it all the way to the main European Valorant First Strike event, only to get eliminated by FunPlus Phoenix.

G2 Esports' journey in the Valorant scene

G2 Esports was the most dominant Valorant roster during the Ignition Series Tournaments, so seeing the team fall short of expectations during Riot’s First Strike series was quite disappointing.

Before First Strike, G2 did not lose a single tournament match in Valorant and won every tournament that it took part in. However, the kings fell at the hands of Team Heretics in the semi-finals.

Having a 3rd/4th place finish was not acceptable for G2. The org subsequently parted ways with Davidp, who was a Sage main for the side.

Zeek will now be joining the roster to fill in the shoes that Davidp left behind. However, he is not the only recent addition to G2’s Valorant roster.

G2 will also be picking up a new coach Neil “nEiLZiNHo” Finlay to strengthen the squad ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour.