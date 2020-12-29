FPX gets a logo upgrade heading into 2021

FunPlus Phoenix or FPX is finally getting a new logo for their brand, and heading into 2021, all of their franchises and teams will be supporting it from the very beginning of the year.

FPX is primarily known for their League of Legends roster, as they were the world champions in 2019. They had recently signed up a Valorant roster for the European region. They looked very promising during both the Ignition series tournaments and Riot’s official First Strike competition.

This is the third time that FPX is rebranding their org in a little over a year. In a recent tweet, they wrote:

“We’ve upgraded our brand vision from now on for all our divisions and franchises. Our totem phoenix soars from oriental, engraved its burning mark rapidly on the letters of FPX. The vision we want to share is the spirit of Faith, Passion, and Xpossibility. Fly Phoenix, Fly.”

The new FPX logo is sleek and cool

FunPlus Phoenix or FPX has finally rebranded in Esports, what y'all think? pic.twitter.com/NNVWk6o2On — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 28, 2020

Instead of showing the phoenix with the letters FPX, which was there in the previous two logos, the new one will be integrating the phoenix right into the letters themselves. The typography itself will be representing the silhouette of the phoenix, giving it a very minimalist feel.

The new logo looks very clean and not at all cluttered, and the simplicity of it has caught the eyes of many.

The new logo will be used by all the franchises and the division teams of the org. Hence FPX’s Valorant, CS: GO, and League of Legends roster will be supporting it from 2021 onwards.

The new LPL season is right around the corner, and with the addition of Jang “Nuguri” Ha-Gwon in the top lane, FPX will be looking to reclaim their title as the best League of Legends team in the world.