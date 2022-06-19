FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) vs Acend : VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Lower Round predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Challengers is the competition where all the top European teams have come together to compete for top spot. But the road to the top is full of hurdles, as many will have to go through eliminations during the Lower Bracket playoffs.

On June 19, 2022, the tournament will start its second Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals match between FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and Acend. This decider match will finalize which team will be eliminated and which one will go forward.

This article will give a detailed idea of which team shows a higher possibility of winning by judging their previous encounters against one another as well as other teams.

FPX vs Acend: Who will win the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals of VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers?

Ascend is globally known for being titled as world champions as they won the Valorant Champions 2021. However, the same team is being seen falling into the pits of EMEA Lower Brackets in 2021.

Meanwhile, FPX were titled the winners of VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers 2022. It is hard to determine who will win this encounter in the elimination stage of the tournament.

Predictions

In the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challenger, Acend entered the Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals after losing the first match of the tournament. FPX faced this fate after losing in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals.

Both these teams are quite well-known for their exceptional performances in the past, and the same can be expected in this matchup. However, if their last matches are observed, FPX has shown slightly better overall team performance compared to Acend.

In terms of fragging, Acend seems to be having a better advantage as their lineup is quite offense-based. But this isn't the only thing that will determine the winner of this match.

Showing an equal possibility of winning, FPX does have slightly better odds because of their team work and overall in-game performance.

Head-to-head

Head-to-head results between FPX and Acend (Image via vlr.gg)

This won't be the first time both these teams will be facing off against each other as they have competed four times. Acend won each and every match against FPX with a score of 2-1 during their last three encounters.

Recent results

Recent results of FPX and Acend (Image via vlr.gg)

Looking at the recent results, both teams have shown an equal win-loss ratio overall. Acend won two matches back-to-back before losing their last match, while FPX has won only one.

Potential lineups

FunPlus Phoenix

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

"Zyppan" Eek Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Acend

Vakaris "vakk" Bebravicius

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Mehmet Yagiz "cNed" Ipek

Ondrej "MONSTEERR" Petru

When and where to watch

The match between the two Valorant giants in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers will be hosted live on the game's official YouTube and Twitch handles. To watch this Lower Bracket Quarter-Finals matchup, players can tune in to these channels on June 18, 2022, from 10:30 PM IST/7:00 PM CEST/10 AM PDT onwards.

