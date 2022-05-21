FunPlus Phoenix vs G2 Esports: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 2 predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

FunPlus Phoenix is ready to take on G2 Esports tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. The two Grand Finalists of the Stage 1 Challengers will face each other tonight, and fans are excited to witness a thrilling clash once again.

FunPlux Phoenix lost their first game in the Stage 2 Challengers against Fnatic last week while G2 Esports started the campaign with a flawless victory against newly promoted FOKUS.

Can FunPlus Phoenix secure their first win in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers?

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. Fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the rematch of last time's Grand Final.

Prediction

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports are two of the strongest teams in the competition. However, for this game, FunPlus Phoenix is surely the favorite based on their recent performances. Though the team started the campaign with a defeat last week, FPX has the potential to recover from their mistakes very quickly. The team has dominated against G2 Esports in its recent game as well, which will surely boost the confidence of the team ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports will be looking to seek revenge for its defeat in the Stage 1 Challengers Grand Final. With experienced players like Mixwell and Nukkye on the team, G2 Esports can stop FunPlus Phoenix by playing tactically.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other nine times in the past, and G2 Esports has a huge advantage, winning six of them. However, both sides last met in the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Grand Final, in which FunPlus Phoenix secured a comprehensive win with a 3-1 scoreline.

Recent Results

FunPlus Phoenix has won four of their last five games, while G2 Esports emerged victorious in just two games.

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

Ilyushin Kamil "baddyG" Graniczka

G2 Esports:

Johan Renbjork "Meddo" Lundborg

Auni "AvovA" Chahade

Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Zygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

When and where to watch

The match between FunPlus Phooenix and G2 Esports in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 21 from 7:30 PM IST.

Edited by Saman