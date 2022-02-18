FunPlus Phoenix vs Gambit Esports: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 4 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers second week is set to commence today with a match between two of the heavyweights, FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports.

After winning their initial games in the competition last week, both teams are determined to extend their points tally and achieve a better position in the group table.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the Group A tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers tonight. The winner will have a chance to enjoy some time at the top of the table after today's match.

FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports: Who will be at the top of Group A in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports have had a great start to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, with a win against BIG and Team Liquid, respectively. However, one of these two sides will get a taste of their first defeat tonight.

Prediction

Judging by their current form, Gambit Esports is surely the favorites to win the match. The runners-up of the Valorant Champions 2021 are currently in great shape. The strategic approach of the Russian side has surely been a key part of their success in recent times.

With players like Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin and Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov on the team, Gambit Esports can outshine any opponent.

However, FunPlus Phoenix has some experienced players like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov and Ardis Svarenieks in the team, who have the potential to turn the game around on their best days.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past and both teams have won one match each.

Recent results

FunPlus Phoenix have won all of their last five games in all competitions. However, Gambit Esports won four of their last five games.

FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin

Gambit Esports:

Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Igor "Redgar" Vlasov

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Livestream details

The action between FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on February 18 from 8:30 pm IST.

