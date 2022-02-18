×
FunPlus Phoenix vs Gambit Esports: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 4 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing FunPlus Phoenix vs Gambit Esports in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Challengers Group A Day 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 18, 2022 02:53 PM IST
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers second week is set to commence today with a match between two of the heavyweights, FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports.

After winning their initial games in the competition last week, both teams are determined to extend their points tally and achieve a better position in the group table.

Here are the Top 5 plays from #VCTEMEA Challengers 2022 Week 1👇 https://t.co/2ymZVhgxXv

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series in the Group A tie of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers tonight. The winner will have a chance to enjoy some time at the top of the table after today's match.

FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports: Who will be at the top of Group A in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports have had a great start to the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, with a win against BIG and Team Liquid, respectively. However, one of these two sides will get a taste of their first defeat tonight.

Prediction

Judging by their current form, Gambit Esports is surely the favorites to win the match. The runners-up of the Valorant Champions 2021 are currently in great shape. The strategic approach of the Russian side has surely been a key part of their success in recent times.

With players like Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin and Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov on the team, Gambit Esports can outshine any opponent.

ACE with zero investment @chronicleEZ 💪#VCTEMEA #GambitValorant https://t.co/Ht3pCnVkYe

However, FunPlus Phoenix has some experienced players like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov and Ardis Svarenieks in the team, who have the potential to turn the game around on their best days.

Another banger match is coming up this week!Let's GOOOOOOO! twitter.com/valesports_eme…

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past and both teams have won one match each.

Recent results

FunPlus Phoenix have won all of their last five games in all competitions. However, Gambit Esports won four of their last five games.

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

  • Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
  • Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks
  • Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov
  • Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
  • Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin

Gambit Esports:

  • Nikita "d3ffo" Sudakov
  • Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin
  • Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov
  • Igor "Redgar" Vlasov
  • Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Livestream details

The action between FunPlus Phoenix and Gambit Esports will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on February 18 from 8:30 pm IST.

