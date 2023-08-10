FunPlus Phoenix vs T1 - Valorant Champions 2023 group stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 is taking shape as it advances to the fifth day of the group stages. With intense gameplay and major upsets, the tournament has been exciting in the early stages of the tournament. This year, 16 teams are competing for a massive prize pool of $2,250,000 as Riot Games organizes the biggest Valorant event.

One of the upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2023 is between FunPlus Phoenix and T1. It will be an elimination match, meaning the losing team exits the competition. Coming from the Pacific and China qualifiers, respectively, the two teams are considered underdogs but cannot be written off.

With practice and preparation, they could potentially cause major upsets in Champions 2023.

FunPlus Phoenix vs T1: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

Not much is expected of these teams at the moment during the Champions 2023, Los Angeles. FunPlus Phoenix had to opt for a new roster after their franchising delay and are currently in the rebuilding phase. We saw them perform in the China qualifiers, which was average at best, considering the team's history.

Fans are yet to see them do something special in Champions 2023 and display their capabilities.

T1 has prior experience on the big stage but not the results to show for it. They will need to unlock their squad’s full potential if they are to have a chance of a top-three or top-four finish at Valorant Champions 2023.

T1 are expected to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

T1 and FunPlus Phoenix have never met in a head-to-head matchup with their current rosters. This will be their first encounter at Valorant Champions 2023.

Recent results

T1 finished third in the recent VCT Pacific league beating prominent teams like Zeta Division and Gen G.

FPX @FPX_Esports FPX VALORANT | VCT Champions 2023



Clean



#VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/wcOuipPLxn FPX VALORANT | VCT Champions 2023Clean

FunPlus Phoenix also finished third in the China qualifiers, losing narrowly to Bilibili Gaming with a 2-3 score.

Expected rosters

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom

Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Kang "iNTRO" Seung-gyun (Substitute)

Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (Head Coach)

FunPlus Phoenix

Zhang "AAAAY" Yang

Zhang "BerLIN" Bo-lin

Huang "Yuicaw" Yung-chieh

Tang "TZH" Zhehao

Liang "Lysoar" Youhao

He "WudiYuChEn" Cai (Substitute)

Deng "NaThanD" Senqiao (Coach)

Livestream details

The match between FunPlus Phoenix and T1 will be streamed live on Valorant’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, as will all other matches of Champions 2023. You can link your Riot accounts to Twitch to get some exclusive drops from the event while you watch their matches. A few prominent streamers also host watch parties where you can join and watch along.

The match will be played on August 10, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

