FunPlus Phoenix vs Team Liquid: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Liquid will face off against each other later today in tonight's second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Upper-Semifinals.

Additionally, it will be an extremely important match for both teams as the winner will get to secure their slot at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik, while the loser will continue their journey in the Lower Bracket starting against Guild Esports.

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Liquid: Who will reach the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik tonight?

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Liquid are both the favorites to represent the region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month. However, only one will confirm their ticket to Iceland tonight, while the other will have to fight through the Lower-Bracket for the final slot.

Prediction

Considering both teams' current form and past results, FunPlus Phoenix is clearly favored to win tonight, as Team Liquid struggled against them recently. This will surely serve as a mental booster for FunPlus Phoenix ahead of their game tonight.

However, Team Liquid will definitely try to change their fortunes and take revenge for their previous defeat. With talented players like Travis “L1NK” Mendoza and the brother-duo of Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom & Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom in the team, Team Liquid certainly has the potential to win tonight's game.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other eight times in the past, with FunPlus Phoenix coming out on top and winning six of those. Team Liquid will surely try to improve their statistics against their opponents today.

Recent results

FunPlus Phoenix has had a great performance, winning four of their last five games. Interestingly, Team Liquid have also won four of their last five matches, their single loss being a game against FunPlus Phoenix.

FunPlus Phoenix and Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX)

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin

Team Liquid (TL)

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen

Travis “L1NK” Mendoza

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Livestream details

The potentially explosive match between FunPlus Phoenix and Team Liquid in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and their Twitch channel on March 23 from 11.30 pm IST.

