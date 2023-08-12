FUT Esports vs T1 - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The first set of decider games officially starts today in Valorant Champions 2023, as only four more teams will be able to qualify for the playoffs stage. DRX, Paper Rex, Fnatic, and Evil Geniuses have already booked their spot in the bracket phase of the tournament, leaving popular names such as Natus Vincere, LOUD, and EDward Gaming still in the Group Stage mix.

Two teams that will be going against each other today are FUT Esports and T1. Both teams' tournament stakes are on the line here, with the winner qualifying from Group B to the playoffs.

FUT Esports vs T1: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage matchup?

Predictions

FUT Esports has had an impressive showing at Valorant Champions 2023 so far. The team has refined their fundamentals and set plays while combining their deadly mechanics and aim.

The Turkish lineup has proven extremely promising at the event so far. Despite their loss against Evil Geniuses, the games were very close, and FUT showed their capability to hang with the very best.

T1, on the other hand, has had a below-average performance at the tournament till now. The team has shown a lack of depth in their strategies, and their over-reliance on individuals winning aim duels has not cut it against the highest level of competition.

The roster's win against an inexperienced FunPlus Phoenix also looked shaky at best and did not instill much hope for their potential to make playoffs.

FUT Esports are the expected favorites to win this matchup and advance to the playoffs stage of Valorant Champions 2023. The team has already defeated T1 before and is overall a much more well-rounded outfit when compared with the Korean roster.

Head-to-head

FUT Esports and T1 previously faced each other at Valorant Champions 2023 in the first match of Group B. The former was able to win dominantly, putting the head-to-head record between these teams at 1-0 in favor of FUT Esports.

Recent results

FUT Esports' latest result at Valorant Champions 2023 was a 1-2 loss against Evil Geniuses

Alternatively, T1's most recent fixture at Valorant Champions 2023 saw them secure a 2-0 victory over FunPlus Phoenix

Expected rosters

FUT Esports

Buğra "mojj" Kiraz

Kiraz Doğukan "qRaxs" Balaban

Balaban Konur "qw1" Alp Şahin

Alp Şahin Furkan "MrFaliN" Yeğen (IGL)

Yeğen (IGL) Ata "ATA KAPTAN" Tan

Tan Serhat "Muj" Yüksel (Substitute)

Yüksel (Substitute) Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Head coach)

T1

Son "xeta" Seon-ho (IGL)

Seon-ho (IGL) Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom

Sang-beom Joseph "ban" Seungmin Oh

Seungmin Oh Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo

Jung-woo Lee "Carpe" Jae-hyeok

Jae-hyeok Kang "iNTRO" Seung-gyun (substitute)

Seung-gyun (substitute) Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum (head coach)

Livestream details

VCT enjoyers can watch the live broadcast of FUT Esports versus T1 on the official VCT Twitch and YouTube channels. Streams in regional languages along with watch parties done by prominent figures in the community, such as Tarik, are also available.

FUT Esports vs T1 on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here FUT Esports vs T1 on YouTube: Watch here

FUT Esports will face T1 on August 12, 2023, at 3:00 pm PDT / 12:00 am CEST (the next day) / 3:30 am IST (the next day).

