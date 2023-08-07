FUT Esports vs. T1 - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Valorant Champions 2023 is currently underway. The hype is increasing exponentially as all 16 participants from the different regions, such as EMEA, Americas, Pacific, and China, are about to showcase their talent and come up with their new strategies and the good old mind games. The stakes are high as usual since all the teams are looking forward to lifting that shiny trophy and the total lucrative prize amount of $2,250,000.

FUT Esports and T1 will grace the stage on the second day of the Valorant Champions 2023 with high hopes and expectations. Both teams will try to return to winning ways as soon as possible because of their heartbreaking performance in the previous tournament.

FUT vs T1: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup

Prediction

FUT Esports are one of the promising underdogs in this tournament. Even though consistency is not their strongest suit, they have the ability to derail any heavyweight team. But after seeing their recent performances, one can easily say that time isn’t in their favor.

Although they finished third in the VCT EMEA 2023, MrFaliN and Co faced difficulties throughout the VCT Masters Tokyo and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Coming into the Valorant Champions 2023, the Turkmen will try to perform to the best of their abilities.

T1, much like FUT Esports, arrived at the VCT Champions 2023 shortly after a disastrous performance in the VCT Masters Tokyo. Finishing third in the VCT Pacific League 2023 was their only highlight of the year. After facing back-to-back defeats from NRG Esports and EDward Gaming, the Korean powerhouse got knocked out of Masters Tokyo.

It will most likely be an even match-up, but T1 is anticipated to be a slight favorite, and the scales are tipped in their favor. However, both teams have a set of outstanding players, and anyone can beat anyone in terms of strategies or raw mechanics.

Head to Head

FUT Esports and T1 haven’t faced each other before.

Recent results

FUT Esports lost their recent match against DRX by a 1-2 scoreline in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023.

T1 also lost their last match against Edward Gaming and got eliminated from the group stage of VCT Masters Tokyo.

Expected Rosters

FUT Esports

Furkan “MrFaliN” Yeğen (IGL)

Buğra “MOJJ” Kiraz

Ata “AtaKaptan” Tan

Doğukan “qRaxs” Balaban

Konuralp “qw1” Şahin

Serhat “Muj” Yüksel (Substitute)

Eray “Gais” Sarikaya (Head Coach)

T1

Joseph “ban” Seungmin Oh

Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom

Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok

Son “xeta” Seon-ho (IGL)

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo

Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun (Substitute)

Yoon “Autumn” Eu-ddeum (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

VCT fans worldwide can watch the Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage match between FUT Esports and T1 live on VCT’s official Youtube and Twitch channels. You can also tune into watch parties hosted by well-known streamers like Tarik, AverageJonas, Kydae, etc.

The match will take place on August 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm PDT / 09:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day).