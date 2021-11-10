Future of Valorant: Constant meta shifts are making Riot's shooter one of the most successful esports titles

In June 2020, Riot launched their first tactical shooter game, Valorant. The game has quickly reached new heights in popularity since its release last year. There are several reasons for this meteoric rise. Chief among them is the unique combination of agent abilities and gunplay.

The game has attracted a lot of new and veteran players. Several esports personalities have permanently switched to playing Valorant full-time. The title has a bustling ecosystem.

To keep the game fresh, developers routinely introduce several changes with every update. Their relentless efforts pushed Valorant this far. With these changes, developers also tweak the meta, forcing players to develop new strategies. All these factors make this game much more enjoyable.

Game meta is a standard set of strategies that teams use to win. Minimal changes in the game can affect the meta. Hence, players need to constantly re-think their approach to beat their opposition.

Valorant's routine meta-shift affects its popularity

Riot Games always put in a constant effort to keep their titles fresh. The team did the same for other earlier titles like League of Legends, Wildrift, Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. This constant effort to change the meta plays a massive role in keeping the popularity at its peak.

Valorant developers have upheld their legacy in their tactical shooter as well. Players need to be sharp with both their aim and ability usage. Many games in the past have seen their downfall due to a lack of updates. Without frequent changes, the game becomes monotonous and dull. Avid players flock to new things on the horizon.

The addition of a new agent or changes in the utility usage of any agent directly affects the gameplay. With patch 3.01, Valorant had a major meta-shift from being focused on having a more significant focus on weapons.

NRG Flexinja @flexinja i’m interested to see how this plays out since i see a lot of people disagreeing with these changes.



yes, abilities MAKE Valorant, but it’ll be nice to see people think about using utility more rather than spamming.



Aside from that, publishers push the Valorant ecosystem. New players regularly flock to the scene by showcasing their skills. The title is still open for newcomers to make a mark. Moreover, content creators are also jumping on the bandwagon.

However, there is another side of the coin. Some games lost popularity due to excessive meta changes. Rainbow Six Siege is a prime example of this where excessive meta-shifts hampered core gameplay. This made the game less enjoyable.

All things considered, players can conclude that Valorant will soon become an industry leader, given the massive support of Riot Games.

